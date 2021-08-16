The Buena Vista board of trustees resumes meeting Aug. 24. Here are 4 things coming up:
1 Prior to the regular meeting, a work session is scheduled for the board to discuss its new handbook for board members. Town administrator Phillip Puckett said some of the work session time would also be used for candidate presentations, if more than three or so people submit letters of interest in the currently vacant seat on the board.
2 The public will be invited to comment on the short-term rental policy that the board is readying to put to vote. Depending on Planning & Zoning’s land use code recommendations, the vote may take place in the Aug. 24 meeting or, if P&Z recommends more significant changes, be pushed into September, said Puckett.
3 The Chaffee County Boys & Girls Club will give an update on their plans to join town hall in developing new facilities at the town campus site, currently home of Buena Vista Police Department.
“We have drafted a letter of intent between the town and the Boys & Girls Club to proceed towards an actual land lease,” said Puckett. “They’re looking at where the old skate park concrete pad is by the Community Center.”
4 Finally, town treasurer Michelle Stoke will deliver a 2021 second quarter financial report and the board will hopefully give the final word on updates to ordinances covering flags and signs in town.
Puckett said sign and flag ordinance updates are not meant to regulate the content or message displayed, but simply to increase the number of signs and flags allowed for display on a property.
