The Buena Vista board of trustees met on Nov. 9 and reluctantly voted to grant PCG One the town’s second retail marijuana license, conditionally.
Though the applicants looked good on paper and appeared before the board to make their case, technical complications related to their chosen site at 318 Charles St. gave the board pause and extended discussion on the matter to over an hour.
Town staff issued similar conditions to Ascend Cannabis, the owners of which are still working toward fulfilling. But in addition to completed construction, fire inspection, and certificate of occupancy staff recommended the condition that an illegal subdivision be resolved.
County assessor records describe the building at 318 Charles St. as resting on lot 8 and 5 feet of lot 7.
This complicates the issuance of a license, said town attorney Jeff Parker, as licenses generally correspond to a property and not the building on it. Additionally, he observed, lot 7 had been illegally subdivided at some point in the past.
“At least a handful, in the last 3 years maybe, that we’ve had this same thing over and over,” said Mayor Duff Lacy.
The trustees voted 6-1 to approve the license on the condition that the applicants receive approval for a subdivision to correct the illegal subdivision. Trustee Norm Nyberg cast the no vote.
The trustees also reviewed the town’s intergovernmental agreement on source water protection, the 2022 draft fee schedule and several 2022 budget adjustments, and a proposal to cancel the board’s scheduled meeting in late December around the holidays.
All passed unanimously with little discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.