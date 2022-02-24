Here are the top items from the Feb. 22 town trustee meeting:
Mayor Duff Lacy made a proclamation that May 18, 2022 be observed as Arbor Day in Buena Vista to encourage citizens “to support efforts to protect our trees and woodlands” and to plant trees “to gladden the heart and promote the well-being of this and future generations.”
1 The board voted in approval of Adoption of Resolution No.13, Series 2022, which reappointed Luke Urbine and Rick Bieterman as regular voting members, as well as appointing Casey Martin as an alternate member of the recreation advisory board.
2 They also approved Resolution No. 14, Series 2022, for the application of a grant for constructing a Buena Vista Police Station; and Resolution No. 15, Series 2022, for professional service agreement between the town and Cappelli Consulting, LLC to conduct a thorough audit of the town’s Unified Development Code and internal development review processes and procedures.
3 The board held a hearing for a tavern liquor license application by Mary Molitor and Matt Snow for the opening of Terrace on Main, to be located on the rooftop of the RE/MAX building on the corner of East Main Street and Colorado Avenue.
Background checks were submitted with satisfactory results, fees have been paid and proof of possession has been provided. Snow stated that construction should be finished by late May, hoping to open Terrace on Main Street by June 2022.
“We are excited,” Snow said. “We are interested in meeting both the needs of tourism and our town as well as serving at a local capacity and being generous to our locals from the rooftop bar as well as hosting some events and things like that.”
Trustee Norm Nyberg motioned to approve and the board voted unanimously.
4 The board was asked to consider approving updates to Ordinance No. 06 and Ordinance No. 07, Series 2022.
The former concerned large multifamily dwellings in the highway commercial district.
“Currently in the Highway Commercial Zone district, an owner of a property can choose to build multi-family buildings, but they have to have a commercial component, or as part of the mixed-use component of that building,” said Joseph Teipel, Town planning director. “So there’s currently no option to build a stand-alone apartment building in the Highway Commercial Zone district.”
This amendment would seek an exemption from the mixed-use requirement to allow applicants to route through a special-use permit and agree to some conditions to build a stand-alone apartment building.
For this, they must prohibit the condominiumization of more than 30 percent of the building. To reduce the amount of parking to build and maintain, they would have to commit to deed restrictions of at least 120 percent AMI and allow pets.
Prompted by a question from Trustee Cindy Swisher about maximum height, it was revealed that the height would be restricted in that district to 35 feet. As sidewalks and bike lanes are already in place along the highway, setting up apartments along that area held appeal, though the reduction in parking space led to some concern.
The board voted 5 to 1, trustee David Volpe being opposed, in favor of Ordinance No. 6.
Ordinance No. 7 offered a new use definition in Single Room Occupancy to add variety to housing option.
This topic came about last summer during zoning discussions, Teipel explained. SROs promote flexibility, including for landlords. They promote seasonal housing and are expected to eventually bring non-conforming buildings up to safety and building codes.
Trustee Libby Fay was concerned about conflict with SROs being limited to two in the code, but not in what was being proposed.
Trustee Gina Lucrezi questioned how SROs would be audited. “Are we going to assume that properties will just leave those open? How will we ensure they aren’t getting filled with additional STRs (short term rentals)?”
Lacy acknowledged that some people will attempt to “fly under the wire” no matter what, and policing this wouldn’t be easy to accomplish.
Nyberg was opposed to having any more STRs in the area. Like Nyberg, trustee Devin Rowe was opposed to STRs as he didn’t believe it was as beneficial to the renters as for the landlords.
“I’ve only rented – I’ve never owned,” Rowe said. “You have a say who lives with you, and I see that as a way where renters wouldn’t necessarily have a say who is living with them in a house. I have a hard time being supportive of that because it gives more power to the landlord and less power to the renter.”
Fay said she would hate for them to walk away from this completely, however, because of the value it offered. It could also offer a place for transients to call home, she said.
Volpe motioned to approve No. 7 with STRs matching the current code. The motion failed to pass as the majority voted against it.
Fay then motioned to approve Ordinance No. 7 with no STRs. The motion passed 4 to 2.
5 Teipel brought forward the adoption of Resolution No. 16, Series 2022, involving a petition for annexation for Stackhaus, LLC for the property of 25750 CR 306.
Teipel presented the board with information to help them decide if the petition was substantially compliant. According to Teipel, all criteria for petition acceptance was met.
This was the first public step toward annexing in the 8-acre property that Alex Telthorst has proposed building a 144-unit R3 housing development
The actual hearing for the petition was proposed for April 12. The board voted unanimously in approval for the hearing.
6 The board considered the adoption of Ordinance No. 08, Series 2022, on how or if to address a 6-month moratorium’s expiration on Thursday, Feb. 24, on the conversion of existing apartment buildings into condominiums. The board was given the option to let the moratorium expire, extend the moratorium through August 24, or explore a third option.
Town attorney Jeff Parker and some trustees warned against extending the moratorium without taking any other action with it. Nevertheless, the board voted unanimously in favor of extending.
