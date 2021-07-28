Envision Chaffee County’s recreation management plan was officially endorsed by the town board of trustees by unanimous vote on Tuesday evening. Town administrator Phillip Puckett and recreation director Earl Richmond expressed support for the plan, which has raised concerns from others such as Salida Mountain Trails, Monarch Mountain, and the Poncha Springs board of trustees.
The board had voted to request that Envision reopen public comment in early June. They did so and held a public meeting on June 29 at which statements from SMT and Poncha Springs mayor Ben Scanga were mentioned.
The public meeting can be viewed at youtu.be/ju25Y6jHv6g
ECC co-chair Cindy Williams reported that the extended public comment period resulted in 270 website submissions and 41 letters and emails. From these she reported having analyzed 430 ideas and 31 themes.
Letters submitted to The Mountain Mail indicated the board of the Salida Mountain Trails organization as well as Monarch Mountain remained unsatisfied with the plan.
“The brief public comment period on the draft plan that closed June 20 resulted in 137 pages of feedback, but we see no substantive differences between the draft plan and the final plan pushed to P&Z one week later for approval,” wrote Mike Smith, SMT board president.
Puckett noted that endorsing the plan will be helpful in joint applications with the county for grants. He said that chances for approval would increase with the establishment of a comprehensive plan for recreation management at the county level that is also officially endorsed by the town.
Richmond explained the most immediate impacts he expected from the plan.
“We were able to list out and identify some projects in BV that would be beneficial,” he said.
Richmond said that improvements to the Whipple Trail and Whipple Bridge were high priorities, as well as resurfacing the Walton Loop at the River Park in order to make it ADA compliant.
“We are seeing a huge impact in our facilities here,” he said. Richmond said that BV is increasingly a starting and finishing point for tourists’ outdoor recreation activities.
Restrooms at the river park and shower facilities were more aspects of BV infrastructure that Richmond said would be supported by the plan.
Williams also said that the plan has allowed for the expansion of forest ranger staff and management.
“They’re doing a lot of work out there,” she said. “They’ve found and put out smoldering campfires.”
“It’s a good plan,” said BV mayor Duff Lacy.
