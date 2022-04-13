Here are three things to know from the April 12 Buena Vista board of trustees meeting:
1 The Stackhaus property annexation and zoning ordinance was denied, failing by one vote, 3-2. The measure needed four votes to pass.
Voting took place after 3 hours of discussion, comments and amendments to the contract.
This contract would have seen affordable housing placed within 3 to 5 years with 48 apartments priced from 80% to 140% area median income.
Townhouses in the development would have been priced higher from 100% to 140% AMI in order to pay for the apartments. The apartments and housing would have been sold and rented toward Chaffee County locals with only 20% percent of the homes being allowed as short term rentals.
During the meeting 17 people stood against the annexation with all living close to the area of development. The protesters main arguments revolved around traffic, noise, placement and zoning use.
These protests were addressed by the board, town attorney Jeff Parker and developer Alex Telthorst who made further amendments to the contract involving the development of street lights and signs in the area to help control the flow of traffic.
The contract was still met with resistance from board members Cindy Swisher and Gina Lucrezi who voted against the annexation and zoning ordinances.
“You all want housing but when it comes to putting down houses you won’t do a thing,” Mayor Duff Lacy said before the final vote.
“It’s pretty disappointing. I put a lot of thought, time and resources into this,” Telthorst said. “I’m worried the message this will send to my fellow developers on the intent and direction of the town. I appreciate the board and staff members who were willing to work with me to try and make this work.”
Voting in favor were Devin Rowe, David Volpe and Libby Fay.
2 Town special projects manager Joel Benson revealed updated charges and fees for town water rates. The purposed plan will work with a tiered water rate system with a base fee for water usage under 5,000 gallons.
Volpe motioned to approve of the changes seconded by Gina Lucrezi, the board unanimously approved.
3 Town planning director Joseph Teipel presented the contract to purchase water rights from Bray-Allen.
The purchases will cost $1.2 million and opens up the possibility of new drainage for the town.
Libby Fay motioned to approve the purchase seconded by Cindy Swisher. The board voted unanimously to approve.
