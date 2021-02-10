Here’s what you missed from the Feb 9 meeting of the Buena Vista board of Trustees:
1 Trustees heard from developer Alex Telthorst about his plans for a high-density, attainable housing development immediately outside of town limits.
While no binding decisions were made during the work session Tuesday, Telthorst plans to request to annex the property on CR 306 into town limits.
According to plans presented to trustees, the Telthorst Development would bring 101 units across 33 apartment buildings, townhomes and single-family lots.
The development would feature public green spaces and a pedestrian friendly structure. Telthorst expressed optimism that a potential extension of the Peaks View trail could connect with the development on its south edge.
“The value of creating community and public spaces that are worth visiting, those don’t get created when you have a dead-end street with a cul-de-sac on it,” Telthorst said.
Annexing into the town and rezoning it as R-3 would allow for greater density of homes, which would allow for more affordable housing.
2 The trustees’ talk with Telthorst wasn’t the only informal conversation about housing with no decisions being made on the agenda that evening. The board discussed the topic of short term rentals in BV, and whether they should be regulated in town code, but ultimately tabled the discussion, unable to agree on what steps needed to be taken on the subject.
The trustees were in agreement on the need to gather data on short-term rentals in town, but were unsure about what burden that would place on town staff gathering that data.
The board was also interested in what the newly-formed Chaffee Housing Authority might do, as well as polling community members of what they thought of the vacation rental industry in town.
The concept of regulating the short-term rentals, or vacation rentals by owner, in BV has been brought forward by board members numerous times as a factor that may be driving up housing prices by taking housing stock from potential long-term renters.
However, Devin Rowe questioned the assumption that addressing short-term rentals would address long-term rental concerns, saying that the lack of places to rent in BV has existed for as long as he has lived in the area. Mayor Duff Lacy agreed that the issue had been present in town since his first years on the board of trustees.
3 The board passed a cost allocation agreement that distributes the $89,743 cost of reconstruction of an alleyway between Court and Beldan street to the property owners whose properties connect with the alley.
The cost allocated to each property owner is proportional to the property’s linear frontage to the alley.
Trustees modified the agreement so that the costs would be spread over 5 years rather than 3.
