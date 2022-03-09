Here are the top items from the March 8 town trustee meeting:
1 The board considered the application for a Hotel & Restaurant Liquor License for Buena Viking made by co-owners Anna and Evan Winger on Feb. 1. The new Buena Viking will be located behind the Orpheum Building, and beverages will be sold out of Suite 140.
A Needs and Desires Petition has been included with the application. The premises meet applicable zoning requirements, proof of premises possession has been provided and the owners have received satisfactory results from their background checks.
Two members of the public – Megan Kingman, co-owner of CKS Main Street, and Katie Campbell – were quick to speak in approval for the potential restaurant.
“They’ve been really good business owners and really good neighbors,” Kingman said. “Over the past 5 years, we’ve seen a lot of growing congestion in the downtown corridors, particularly on Main Street, and around Buena Viking at lunchtime we can see lines that increase and grow in that area. What we’re looking forward to is having that food truck move into a new location and be able to activate some open spaces that are kind of dead zones in our downtown currently and disperse some of that congestion to new locations.”
Campbell commented that this would also be in support of the community. “We all enjoy having liquor with our burgers, and I feel like having people off of Main Street corridor could be a good thing for our summer crowds,” she said.
Anna Winger confirmed that it would be a transfer to a new location, stating she and Evan are proud of the work they’ve done in their current location and are excited for the coming growth. She also went over a floorplan showing the projected layout for the new Buena Viking.
“Evan and I have been in the food and beverage and hospitality industry for over 20 years, a lot of those years in this town,” Winger said. “We run a really tight operation. Our previous 3 years of getting 300 burgers a day out of a small truck has advocated to us the importance of systems training and efficiency.”
The board voted unanimously in approval of the Buena Viking’s Hotel & Restaurant Liquor License.
2 Town administrator Phillip Puckett recommended the board select Collegiate Peaks Bank to finance the police station construction project.
“As we’ve discussed over the past year and a half, our approach to that for the bulk of the cost is a financing option that’s referred to as Certificates of Participation. It’s also sometimes referred to as a Direct Lease. But in essence, this is the financing of roughly 2.5 to 3 million dollars in construction of the project.”
Puckett reminded the board that they have “an ongoing relationship with Collegiate Peaks Bank. That’s where a lot of our cash deposits are located.”
He went on to explain that the town would be financing a single amount, and while the final pricing is still in the works for the next few weeks, he anticipates the total amount will be $3 million. The town has the Department of Local Affairs grant application of $600,000, with hopes of utilizing some of the proceeds from the fire station sale “as needed to complete the total purchase,” he said.
The board voted unanimously in favor of moving forward with Collegiate Peaks Bank to finance the construction.
3 The board considered the adoption of Ordinance No. 09, Series 2022, which would approve the sale of the former fire station property located on 123 Linderman Ave. According to Puckett, that sale is scheduled for April 15. The buyer is Eddyline Brewery, which is currently leasing the space from the town.
“We are looking at a full sale price of $875,000,” he said. “We’re excited to see a local business expand to a space that they can do bigger and better things with over time.”
Jeff Parker recommended amending the ordinance to remove some typographical errors.
The board voted unanimously in approval of an amended Ordinance No. 09.
4 Joel Benson, special projects director, presented on Resolution No. 20, Series 2022, which would accept Wright Water Engineering’s 2022 water rate study presented during the Feb. 22 work session. The study recommended changes to water rates, covering capital expenses and increases in maintenance costs from 2022 to 2028. A $2 million reserve in the Water Fund would be anticipated by the end of 2028.
There would be no expected drop below 70 SFEs (Single Family Equivalents) in 2022 or 2023. This amount of SFEs was chosen due to recent economic trends in the state.
A reduction in new SFEs would reduce both revenue and expenses. The proposed rate increase from $7,756 to $8,500 would result in a net loss of $800 to the Water Fund
“It’s an impact,” said Mayor Duff Lacy, “definitely an impact.”
The board voted in approval of accepting the water rate study as presented.
5 On that same note, the board reviewed the proposed Resolution No. 21, Series 2022, which would obligate and reserve Single Family Equivalency Units of water. Board members had already shown an interest in the work session to see recommendations for obligating certain SFEs to specific developments and setting a buffer for SFE allocation within the town.
The board had discussed setting aside 55 SFEs for the town-sponsored Carbonate Street Project that focuses on specific workforce housing needs, as well as space for child care and business activity.
For infill development where small lots are developed and infrastructure-adjacent spaces are filled in, 125 SFEs would be needed. A 1% reserve was proposed for a buffer of dry-year SFEs.
“It doesn’t sound like a lot,” Lacy and trustee Cindie Swisher agreed toward the end of board discussion, “but it is.”
The board voted in approval of adopting Resolution No. 21.
6 Joseph Teipel, town planning director, presented a budget amendment that would allow for the completion of various surveying projects of town-owned property.
He touched on current projects including vacation of the Utah Street ROW (Right of Way), cleaning up and dedicating property boundaries at the ROW at California Street, major plat work at the pump track and town campus block and the subdivision at the ROW at East Arkansas and Beldan streets.
Within the approved Planning Department’s budget, the survey budget amounts to $20,000. Town staff has requested an additional $20,000 to complete the mentioned projects.
The board voted unanimously in approval of the budget amendment.
