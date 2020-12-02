Here’s what you missed from the Nov. 24 meeting of the Buena Vista board of trustees:
1 With a 4-2 vote, the board approved a measure regulating the sale of retail marijuana in Buena Vista.
Cindie Swisher and Norm Nyberg voted against the ordinance.
The ordinance approved Tuesday night is unchanged from the draft ordinance referenced in the advisory ballot question that BV voters approved in the election at the beginning of the month, allowing for two cannabis businesses in town – either medical, retail or dual-operation.
The town already has one such business, Ascend Cannabis, which is currently medical-only, but intends to apply for a license as a a dual-operation dispensary that will sell retail cannabis as well.
Town clerk Paula Barnett said that as of Tuesday, 13 businesses had expressed interest in applying for the second license.
These “phase 1 applications,” as described in the ordinance, are to determine the applicants eligibility to be entered into a random selection process to determine who will receive the second license.
Trustees had previously agreed that Ascend would be granted the first license upon application because they were already operating a business in town.
Within 30 days of the ordinance’s passage, the town will post notice that it is accepting applications for a 60-day period. Once all applications have been reviewed by the town clerk and a 10-day deadline for rejected applications to be appealed has passed, a random selection of applicants will move into phase 2 of the process.
On top of this town process, naturally, is the state licensing process for selling cannabis.
Town attorney Jeff Parker estimated that the entire application process would take about 6 months to complete.
“So if you pass this now, you’d probably have an operating business sometime halfway on through 2021,” Parker told trustees before the vote.
Barnett said that Ascend Cannabis would not be able to apply for their license until the beginning of next year, concurring with Parker that, “It will be well into 2021 before we have any store up and running.”
The board also approved an ordinance creating a 5% special sales tax on marijuana and an ordinance creating a marijuana special revenue fund in the town’s budget, which collects the revenue from the special sales tax to be used for “support services, capital improvements, and facilities, which shall include but not be limited to expenditures for parks, open space and recreation, infrastructure improvements, economic development initiatives, land acquisition, affordable housing initiatives, and community support grants.”
2 The board heard a presentation from BV’s former town planner, now the disaster recovery planner for the Southern Colorado Economic Development District, Michael Yerman, on CARES Act funding the district has received.
“Right now, I know everyone is focused on what’s happening currently with COVID, as you should be, but my job and my task is to set up for the next 5 years on the path to recovery,” Yerman said. “The short and simple is that it’s basically a plan with a project list, and if your projects are on it, the good news is that you’re in the queue for funding. Bad news is, if you’re not on the list, I hate to say it, but you automatically have a negative checkmark going into any grant cycle with the federal government and quite a few redistributed grants from the feds to the state.”
Yerman’s goal, then, “is to work really closely with each municipality (in the SCEDD) to ensure that your budget priorities for the next five years are well represented in this plan.”
3 The marijuana special revenue fund wasn’t the only budget fund created by ordinance that was passed Tuesday night. The board also voted to create an all hazard response fund, which collects revenue the town receives from other emergency response agencies such as FEMA or the state of Colorado when town fire department crews assist in emergencies.
4 The board briskly arrived at an unanimous decision to cancel its regularly scheduled Dec. 22 meeting.
