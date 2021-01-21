The town of Buena Vista gave the green light Jan. 6 for interested parties to begin submitting applications for the second of two licenses to operate a retail or medical marijuana establishment within town limits.
Last November, town voters voiced approval of an ordinance allowing retail cannabis sales to be regulated in BV, and limiting the total number of marijuana businesses to two.
The first license is guaranteed to BV’s medical marijuana provider, Ascend Cannabis.
The ordinance allows a marijuana establishment to be either retail, medical, or dual-purpose.
No completed phase 1 applications have been submitted to the town yet, but town administrator Phillip Puckett expects them to start rolling in next month.
“Tons of interest. Right now we’ve received inquiries from over 20 different businesses and individuals,” Puckett said.
Applicants have until the end of the day March 8 to turn in the phase 1 paperwork.
After a review of the applications, including background checks, financials, business plans, location information and reviewing the submitted materials, a random drawing of those approved applicants will be conducted in April.
The winner of that drawing will move on to phase 2 of the application process.
After completing phase 2, the applicant has 180 days to open as a business, with a one-time, open-ended extension that can be granted by the town administrator if the opening process has been delayed through no fault of their own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.