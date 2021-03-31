Students returned from spring break this week, and the school district has no knowledge of any cases of COVID-19 impacting the district, said superintendent Lisa Yates Monday.
Last week Yates said that the district has not seen any cases since March 1.
Also in her weekly update, Yates explained how standardized testing would proceed beginning next month.
“Students in grades 3-8 grade will be taking CMAS tests and students in grades 9-11 will be taking the PSAT/SAT,” Yates said. “The federal government approved the Colorado requested waiver for state testing for this spring. This means districts must only administer English Language Arts (ELA) tests in 3rd, 5th, and 7th grade and Math in 4th, 6th, and 8th grade. Science must be given in 8th grade only. High school PSAT and SAT are not part of the waiver and will be administered. Families must have the option to have their student tested in both subjects at all grades regardless of the waiver.
Yates said, “The Buena Vista school district has already done all preparation and scheduling for all testing and so will be administering both ELA and math at all grade levels, and use the results as part of a body of evidence to better help us in meeting the learning needs of students in the fall.”
Yates had previously cautioned that standardized testing this year would likely be less standardized than usual, as school districts throughout the state take different approaches to handling the pandemic.
At the district board of directors meeting Monday evening, the board hosted members of the BV PEAKS owner/stakeholder group to discuss the district ENDS.
As a measure of accountability, the ENDS are goals that the district must demonstrate that it is working toward.
The five buckets the group discussed at Monday’s meeting were attendance and participation data; alumni surveys and general data; SCAP learning disposition data; standardized assessment data and senior projects.
