In her last weekly update of 2020, Buena Vista school district superintendent Lisa Yates said that the district has no confirmed positive cases in the school community as of Monday morning.
The schools are out on winter break and will return Jan 6.
Yates’ past two weekly updates reported 5 positive cases at the high school and one positive case at Chaffee County High School, although none of those required a schoolwide shift to remote learning.
With the exception of a week in November just before Thanksgiving break, when BVHS shifted to remote learning, as well as a few targeted groups of students being quarantined, the district was able to finish out its fall semester largely successful in achieving its goal of having “Every Student, Every Day” physically present in class.
Yates’s weekly updates, as well as weekly Zoom meetings on Monday evenings, will resume on Jan. 4.
