The Buena Vista school district reported one case of COVID-19 impacting the district and resulting in a limited quarantine after over 2 months with no cases.
In her weekly update April 26, district superintendent Lisa Yates reported one case in Avery-Parsons Elementary School.
“There was limited contact with others in the schools resulting in a single class having just a couple days of quarantine,” Yates said.
At the school board’s meeting Monday night, Yates told board directors that “the individual has not been around others in the school for quite some time. We were able to do some testing (Monday) and there were no positives in those tests, so those students will be able to come back Wednesday.”
“It was a hard Saturday when you get that call,” Yates said. “But everyone was back at it, and here we have this room filled with testing first thing this morning. I think it was a reminder to all of us that as we’re planning these extracurricular activities and trying to make these things happen for kids that we still need to be very mindful that there’s COVID happening.”
The last time the district reported any cases of COVID-19 was in February.
“Let’s finish this year strong, then we’ll start up again next year,” Yates told the board.
