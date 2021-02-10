Buena Vista school district superintendent Lisa Yates reported three cases of COVID-19 in the district Monday.
“This is a decrease in cases over the last few weeks, even as we continue testing groups of students and staff to release from quarantine,” Yates said.
This week’s case count includes one at Avery-Parsons Elementary, one at Buena Vista Middle School and one among the district staff.
“We have a small group out on Monday for quarantine and a few others set to come back by Wednesday. We are prepared for what is needed to respond, but certainly welcome a trend in this direction.”
On Tuesday, the Demons basketball team was cleared from the quarantine it had been placed under the previous Friday.
“We are using our same protocols and continue to be effective,” said Yates. “This incidence of a full team quarantine was related to exposure on a bus. When possible, coaches cohort players during practice to lessen quarantine, but when there are games and bus riding, our guidelines limit individual contact tracing.
“After testing today, there is no evidence of transmission among the team,” Yates said.
