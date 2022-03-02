Here are the top items from the Feb. 28 meeting of the Buena Vista school board:
1 Superintendent Lisa Yates pointed out the lifting of mitigation practices as seen in national news, including mask requirements in the schools and on buses. “That was the one that was required because public transportation is governed under federal guidance. We were following those guidelines to wear masks on buses, and we have stopped that now as well,” she said.
She has heard some suggestions that more mitigation practices will be lifted later in the week. Quarantine practices for school exposures will remain in place, while household exposure practices look ready to change.
“Those are the ones where, as we’ve all seen, there’s more exposure within a household than in schools, so that’s why we’ve been operating with that routine exposure in schools,” she said.
Over the last week, Chaffee County Public Health said they would keep in touch for any other changes that might occur.
“I don’t think we’re going to see that many changes because we’ve been operating similar to what these new guidelines will be,” Yates said. “The biggest one will be the household exposures.”
2 Yates also gave a report showing that the 2021-22 school calendars have been approved, meeting the required number of hours and days under state law. Yates went over how the DAC previously reviewed the calendars with input from staff and family.
“What I see that BEST meets the instruction of students, that’s what we would be achieving,” she said. “In contrast would be factors of staff or family preference that are in conflict with meeting student needs … In the calendar committee, the one that we just went through, we did look at preferences from the survey of things like not starting earlier in August, not going after Memorial Day, things like longer breaks. What we then kept for optimal learning was we’re not going to lessen or make less than 164 and 165 student contact days.”
While there has been some suggestion from many middle and high schools on how to push start times a little later, Yates found that this would push activities later into the day and interrupt time in the evening. The daily schedule already allows for a reasonable start and end time, she added.
The board later voted 7-0 to approve the district calendar among its consent agenda.
3 The board looked at a resolution to evaluate its director districts. “Every 10 years, we do our director districts just to make sure that they are aligned with the county precincts and distributed evenly in our district,” said board president Suzette Hachmann. “The county just updated their precincts. This year is the 10th year for that following the census.”
After vice-president Brett Mitchell read aloud the resolution, Hachmann recommended making some amendments, correcting item number 3 to show Exhibit E instead of D, and item number two showing exhibit D instead of C.
Treasurer Jessica Crites pointed out an incorrect address that needs correcting, and that according to the updated district maps she should be listed under District 2 instead of District 1.
Hachmann noted that the last whereas clause in the resolution should say, “no fewer than five and no more than seven directors.” She also suggested that as Crites is listed as At Large and District A director Stacey Moss is listed in District 2, the two should be swapped, “because when you look at the ones that will be open in a given election cycle, I think it’s a better balance.”
The board voted unanimously on amending the resolution and on approving the resolution with amendments, updating the district director distribution.
4 Mitchell brought forward the bill HB-22-1002 for discussion, which suggested creating a potential fifth year of high school for students to take college classes at the school district’s expense. This extra year would only be available for qualifying students.
“I wanted to bring this up in the meeting because another item that we were given today was a letter from another school to our government in Colorado, and that one points out that Colorado is currently number 50 out of 50 in per student dollars given to our schools,” Mitchell said. He added that he personally felt that they needed “to start from the bottom, not the top” in terms of taking care of the kids, putting money “where it’s going to do the most good long term as opposed to the few kids that are going to get a little bit extra for college.”
While the ASCENT program is already in existence, this bill would increase the number of qualifying students, but at the expense of the schools.
“Currently, if you take a college course in high school and you fail or drop out, you’re responsible for the payment of class. If this goes through, you can get seven classes and take them through your freshman year and drop out a week before graduation, and you don’t have to pay it back. The school gets to pay for it all. It doesn’t get reimbursed. It just does not sound like something that Colorado schools need to be digesting,” Mitchell added.
During discussion, the board members were in agreement that this would come at too great an expense to the schools for not enough payoff to the students.
Mitchell motioned that, instead of making recommendations to amend anything, the board should write a letter of opposition listing “solid reasons” why HB-22-1002 would not be a benefit to the schools. The board voted unanimously in approval of this decision.
