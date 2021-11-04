Preliminary enrollment numbers for the 2021-2022 school year at Buena Vista schools have been released. Total enrollments are up from last year at all BV schools except Chaffee County High School. The total head count increased by 94 students from 2020-2021.
While early learning program enrollments are still down, at 102, from a 2018-2019 peak of 125, superintendent Lisa Yates noted that half-day programs have been reduced and 39 3- to 5-year-olds and 32 toddlers are on a waiting list.
The biggest enrollments increase was found at Avery-Parsons Elementary School, which jumped from 396 to 439 students, 11 more students than the previous high mark of 428 in 2019-2020.
At the school board’s Oct. 25 meeting, superintendent Lisa Yates said early learning and elementary enrollments are trending up while the middle school and high school are relatively stable, looking at 8 years of data.
“All of our schools seem to be trending stable since 2014 except elementary,” said superintendent Lisa Yates. “I think the only reason why you’re seeing middle school/high school the way that they are is because the ninth grade is a small class. So you see the high school go down while the middle school goes up.”
At BVHS, enrollments averaged 281 over the past 5 years and are at 275 this year. At BVMS the 5-year average is 224 and current enrollments are at 226.
Chaffee County High School enrollments are at an 8-year low, at 25. The facility had been averaging 39 students for the 7 years prior.
74 students who reside out of the district attend BV schools, coming from Salida (4), Fairplay (17) and Leadville (53). No BV resident students are attending other districts.
Almost 18% of the student population receive free or reduced meal benefits.
School board president Suzette Hachmann asked about possible causes for the total enrollments being lower than 2 years previous.
“Do you think there’s still some families that are staying online or homeschooling?” she asked.
Yates said a few juniors and seniors finished online as well as several potential Chaffee County High School students. She also said she thought homeschooling for elementary-aged children was trending upward.
Board secretary Tracy Storms said the numbers aligned with some of her intuitions about changes in the area.
“Maybe by the time they get to high school families are moving because of job situations or something like that,” said Storms. “We’ve seen more families with younger kids moving into the area, especially now when a lot of people can work online. But it seems like in the high school, you don’t see as many people moving in and out just because just want their kids — you know, they’re in high school, being settled — so you don’t see those numbers fluctuate as much.”
