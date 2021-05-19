The Buena Vista school district reported no new cases of COVID-19 impacting the schools this week, according to superintendent Lisa Yates’s May 17 update.
Yates also used the weekly update to clarify to parents that, despite news of relaxations on face covering policy occurring at the state or national level, Chaffee County Public Health’s mask mandate remains in effect.
“We recognize there is much confusion when media releases information at the national level about CDC lifting guidance and stating if vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask. This email serves to clarify that information for schools in Chaffee County, Colo. Chaffee County Public Health has public orders that by authority given, guide our county’s restrictions,” Yates said. “The mask mandate remains in effect for all, whether vaccinated or not. As well, Colorado has made clear they intend to keep the mask mandate in effect for schools even when Colorado incorporates CDC’s new guidance into the state executive orders in coming days.”
