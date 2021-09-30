Buena Vista school district superintendent Lisa Yates once again met with a handful of parents for a Monday Minute Zoom meeting before the school board’s regular meeting on Sept. 27.
Yates fielded some questions from parents about several family surveys being distributed by the schools.
The board had a work session with BVHS principal Jon Ail to discuss graduation requirements and keeping students motivated through their senior year.
Questions from parents in the Monday Minute meeting centered primarily around appropriateness and potential harm of some questions from the Healthy Kids Colorado Survey.
Parents and Yates discussed together whether questions about gender identity are appropriate for younger students and whether other questions might trigger trauma responses and what the school might do to handle those situations.
Yates reiterated that the surveys were opt-in and said that she would convey the parents’ concerns to survey development personnel.
In their regular session the board met with the new director from Chaffee County’s Economic Development Corporation. The board expressed interest in receiving input from the EDC both regarding their surplus property usage proposals and BVHS’s nascent internship program.
The board also continued in brief their discussions of aspirational benchmarks associated with the district’s ENDS (four core guiding principles) and the ongoing issue of concurrent enrollment.
In-person learning continues under close watch, said Yates in both meetings. At this point, she said, streptococcus is afflicting more students than coronavirus. She reiterated that transmission of any illness to 4% of a school population over 14 days will trigger emergency team meetings and possible interventions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.