Sales tax returns for the town of Buena Vista were up 9.81% in October and 18.04% in November 2020, town treasurer Michelle Stoke said in a memo to town trustees.
October brought in $339,596.43 in sales tax last year, compared to $309,255.07 in the same month in 2019.
In 2020, $286,518.21 in sales tax revenue was generated in November, compared to $242,729.60 brought in during the same period in 2019.
November’s returns grew by 21% in 2019 from 2018, when $200,023.89 was generated.
Between 2017 and 2018, returns in November increased by 5%.
Between 2018 and 2019, October’s revenue grew by 16.31%. From 2017 to 2018, it grew by 27.8 percent.
Sales tax returns are remitted to the town from the state on a 3-month delay.
To date, the total revenue from sales tax remitted from the state for 2020, from January through November, is 15.85 percent higher than the same period in 2019. That revenue is also 13.16% higher than what was budgeted for that period in 2020.
Since 2019, the state has collected data on the proportion of sales tax returns that were generated by sales to local businesses to returns that came from remote sellers, such as online retailers.
In October 2020, $222,980 came from local sales, 18.25% more than in 2019, and $41,286 came from remote sales, 20.31% more than 2019.
In November, $168,838 came from local sales and $47,293 came from remote sales, which was 46.93%.
