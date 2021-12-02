The third quarter financial report was delivered to the Buena Vista board of trustees at their regular meeting on Nov. 23 by town treasurer Michelle Stoke. She provided figures even more up-to-date than were presented the brief tax update near the beginning of the meeting.
The year-to-date tax revenues, for example, were reported at 30.76 percent over the budgeted amount for January through September. This can be compared with a 23.63 percent year-to-date budget surplus reported in Stoke’s tax update.
“Sales tax revenues is, year-to-date, about $2.2 million, which is about a half million higher than the same period in 2020,” Stoke said.
The report notes that corrective deposits received in February 2020 and March 2021 are not factored in.
The town’s asset funds total more than $18.35 million, according to the report, “which includes $9,570,427.56 in net fixed assets in the Water and Airport Funds.”
“We have a pretty healthy cash balance … It’s about $4.1 million throughout all the funds,” said Stoke. “We have $3.6 million in bonds.”
The report on bonds also included a market loss of $36,500 in 2021.
“We had one bond in April that got called. Then we bought another bond in September. The net change in market value requires that we book change in value even though we haven’t sold any of the bonds. The market value is booked, so the market value is in the financials at any given time,” said Stoke.
Stoke said that unsold bonds are not real losses.
“Holding them until they’re matured and called is our best bet,” she said.
Following Stoke’s presentation, the board expressed approval.
“Prior to Michelle we had no bonds. That money just sat there and did nothing,” said Mayor Duff Lacy. “I think that’s a major improvement to where we started.”
