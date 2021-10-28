August’s sales tax revenues for the town of Buena Vista were revealed at Tuesday’s board of trustees meeting. The tide has finally ebbed, with revenues falling by 7.74% from July’s all-time high.
It was nevertheless a record-setting month of August, the only month of the year that has failed to show consistent annual growth for the past 5 years, having fallen by a slight margin from 2017 to 2018.
“We just keep adding to year-to-date surplus,” said town treasurer Michelle Stoke.
2018 was also the only year of the last five in which, like this year, August’s revenues were not as great as June’s. In 2021, $497,093 came in this past August and $508,049 in June.
Remote sales taxes held steady from July to August, dropping by less than a thousand dollars to $58,667. This is roughly the median monthly remote tax revenue for the year to date, and 38% greater than the average monthly remote tax revenue for 2020.
Local sales taxes grew by a smaller margin compared month-to-month in August – 10.75% greater than August 2020.
June, July and August of 2021 all saw higher tax revenue collection than any single month of 2020.
“Next month’s might be interesting too,” said Mayor Duff Lacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.