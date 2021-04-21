Chaffee County entered the post-dial phase of its COVID-19 pandemic response April 16, as the county public health department announced a new public health order in response to the statewide devolution of the dial system implemented last fall.
The pandemic dial set color-coded levels per county based on the documented prevalence of virus cases, with each level corresponding to a tiered system of restrictions.
While the devolved dial still exists for guidance, the new state public health order issued April 16 allows counties to implement their own regulations at the local level while maintaining limited requirements across the state.
Chaffee County Public Health regulations will be in effect until Aug. 31, unless extended, rescinded or superseded by another order.
Chaffee Health director Andrea Carlstrom said that she anticipated that the order would be amended soon “to incorporate more details and respond to the dynamic environment.”
Melissa Traynham, executive director of the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce, said, “I do believe that the updates with the dial change and the new local public health regulations are a huge step forward in what has been a long year for everyone, including our local businesses.”
“We are expecting this summer to be busier than ever, so the regulations can allow our businesses to operate in a way that continues to serve clients and customers safely.”
Chaffee County’s local regulations, per Friday’s order, still cap indoor event capacity to allow 6-foot social distancing and outdoor events at 3-foot distances, and keeps the mandate to wear face coverings while indoors in public.
The order states that if Chaffee County reaches a 70% vaccination rate, “further lifting of restrictions will be considered.”
As of April 16, the county had a 43.8% vaccination rate, Carlstrom said.
“I think the intent is that it’s trying to help us continue to transition to being fully open. It certainly still has requirements and recommendations and things like that about wearing masks and some capacities for indoor activities, and then there’s a good amount of contemplation about events,” said Buena Vista town administrator Phillip Puckett. “I think the meat of the current health order is around events and trying to create some boundaries around size limits, number of participants, things like that.”
Puckett said that a significant checkpoint for evaluating how the county is responding to increased relaxation of restrictions will be around Memorial Day in late May, when the school year ends for the summer.
“The duration of that order was another thing that was heavily discussed,” Puckett said. “The health order is in effect until the end of August, but we’ve talked about evaluating it as time goes by and making adjustments as necessary. Once we get through Memorial Day weekend, that gets us through the school year and that really gives us the opportunity to see how local numbers are doing in terms of infections and vaccinations.”
Carlstrom said Friday, April 16, “In anticipation of the new and scaled back statewide public health order, Chaffee County Public Health along with many stakeholders from our Leadership Roundtable, sector representatives and medical community, have been working on a local public health order that takes into consideration virus transmission trends, vaccination rates, hospital capacity and allowing for the majority of restrictions to be lifted while also strongly recommending that our county remain vigilant about wearing masks when appropriate, washing hands, maintaining physical distancing, staying home when sick and getting tested when symptomatic.
“We hope this new local order allows all of us to enjoy the things we have been looking forward to for over a year now while learning to live our lives amidst a pandemic.”
In a news release Friday afternoon, Carlstrom summarized the new amendment to Chaffee County Public Health Order 2020-08 as follows;
• Indoor event capacity shall be capped based on a six-foot (6’) social distancing requirement when considering the size of the venue. Maximum capacity for an indoor event shall be determined by utilizing the social distancing space calculator available at https://covid19.colorado.gov/distancing-calculator.
• Outdoor events held at venues with determinable boundaries shall be capped based on a three-foot (3’) social distancing requirement for the most-densely-populated portion of the venue in question.
• Outdoor events held at venues without fully-determinable boundaries shall be in accordance with the maximum capacities as set forth by the local government or municipality in which the event is held.
• Masks, except for exempted individuals and in certain settings, must be worn in indoor public spaces, regardless of how many people are present.
• If 85% or more of local or regional hospital bed capacity is reached due to COVID-19, CCPH will review opportunities for mitigation with a focus on the sectors of transmission rather than placing restrictions on all sectors.
• If Chaffee County reaches a 70% vaccination rate of the eligible county population, further lifting of restrictions will be considered. (For reference, Chaffee County is currently at 43.8%.)
Schools and school-related activities will continue to follow their specific guidance and requirements set forth by the state.
• CCPH recognizes the need for long-term planning for events and activities throughout the summer months. Because of the need for this consistency and continuity for event planning, the order is in effect and will continue to be in effect until midnight mountain time Aug. 31, unless extended, rescinded, superseded or amended in writing.
The order is subject to amendment at any time provided the circumstances change. CCPH will review the current metrics and circumstances monthly in an effort to determine if such an amendment is necessary.
“We are not out of this tunnel yet, but we do see a bright light at the end of it,” Traynham said.
