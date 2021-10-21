Many Buena Vista residents were startled when, effective Aug. 29, the rates for their post office boxes more than doubled. Explanations for the sudden increases have been difficult to obtain.
Those hoping to get information straight from the source at the local post office, for example, likely found themselves frustrated. In multiple phone calls and visits to the facility over two weeks, The Times was never able to reach the acting postmaster.
“I called to schedule a meeting with the postmaster several times,” said Christina Randle. “No response.”
Randle has taken up where others have left off in attempting to understand post office issues in Buena Vista which date back at least to the late 1990s.
She said she learned that BV’s post office is only 20% staffed with carriers and 40% staffed in office. The acting postmaster is reportedly performing clerk and rural delivery duties as well.
Regional office representatives for the postal service said the rate increases reflected enhanced services.
“Buena Vista Post Office has become a Premier Post Office based on customer demand and to provide services comparable with local competitors,” said James Boxrud, USPS Strategic Communications for the Western Area.
Boxrud provided via email a description of the additional services, which include street addressing for PO boxes and signature on file.
“This allows you to use a street address for the post office and then a hashtag for the box number,” said David Rupert, USPS Strategic Communications director for the CO/WY district. “What that allows is alternate delivery services to the post office and we’ll deliver it.”
“The added fee is how we make money on that,” he said. “That’s essentially the cost of that service that allows that kind of convenience. That way you can use a single address and not worry about who’s going to deliver it.”
According to Boxrud’s email, signature on file “can eliminate waiting in line to sign up for a package” when the package is Priority Mail Express®, insured mail up to $500 or Signature ConfirmationTM.
At a federal level, the reason for the price increases was described as reassignment of the BV post office, along with 226 others around the country, from market-dominant to competitive fee groups.
Information about the reassignments was distributed to postmasters and PO Box customers via email and/or letters, according to notices published on May 11 and July 13, 2021 in Vol. 86, Nos. 86 and 131, respectively, of the Federal Register, the daily journal of the Federal government.
A supervisor at the BV post office said that customers were also notified of the change when renewing their rentals. He said he was uncertain if the magnitude of the increase was the same in all the reassigned areas.
The postmaster of the post office in Bennett, said she did not know the price of PO boxes before the increase on Oct. 15.
The Federal Register notices provided a Washington, D.C. contact for further information. She received an inquiry on Oct. 8 made by The Times as to whether a rate increase of over 100% was typical of the reassignments and said she would follow up. As of press time, she had not followed up nor responded to additional attempts at contact.
Meanwhile, a Facebook group called BV Citizens for a Better Post Office, formed in 2016 by BV resident MaryAnn Uzelac, has grown to 173 members. In the group, BV residents share experiences with the post office, efforts they’ve made to learn more and information about postal services in general.
Uzelac started the group following requests for help she made to U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn. She said then that she believed BV residents were entitled to free PO boxes.
Lamborn forwarded Uzelac’s requests to the USPS Office of Inspector General. In subsequent correspondence, USPS officials claim that the postal service cannot provide home delivery or free PO box services to BV residents because of the results of a postal survey conducted in 1997.
According to Barbara L. Cochran, manager and consumer industry contact for the CO/WY district, and H. Benitez of the CO/WY district consumer affairs office, “as indicated in a September 13, 2016 email from Postmaster OIC Linda Eggleston, the town of Buena Vista ... most recently in 1997 overwhelmingly indicated that they did not want delivery service. The results of the most recent survey in 1997 indicated that over 85% of the surveyed population either did not want delivery service and of the remaining 15% that indicated they would want delivery service, a large percentage indicated they did not want the form of delivery, centralized box unit delivery, offered by the Post Office.”
Rupert confirmed that this remains the official position of the USPS regarding this matter.
“It’s a legal opinion between your lawyers and our lawyers,” he said.
The USPS web site indicates Eggleston was postmaster of the post office in Nathrop from 1993 to 2012 and Crestone from 2014 to 2017. She is listed as an officer in charge in Rye in 1988. No records show her as OIC or postmaster in BV, although the web site does note that some OIC assignments are not listed.
The clearest reference to a postal survey concerning home delivery in The Times’ archives is from an article dated Aug. 28, 1997.
“A total of 523 surveys were turned in to the Buena Vista Post Office with 302 in favor of home delivery and 136 against it. 85 surveys were not eligible because they were turned in from residents outside of the town limit or were left incomplete,” reported Bill Jablonski.
A staff member from the Crestone post office said Eggleston had retired and left the area years ago.
A Freedom of Information Act filed with the USPS requesting a copy of the email referencing the 1997 survey had not been fulfilled as of press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.