The Buena Vista Police Department reported the following:
April
Golden resident Francisco Ebetino, 43, was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of U.S. 24 South April 1.
Buena Vista resident Ian McClure, 19, was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates & Compulsory Insurance-Failed to provide Upon Request in the area of East Main Street April 1.
Santa Fe, N.M. resident Jane Griffith, 63, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of South Railroad Street April 1.
Nathrop resident Charles Azzopardi, 61, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road April 2.
Buena Vista resident Matthew Meinert, 61, was issued a citation on charges of Disregarded Stop Sign in the area of U.S. 24 South April 2.
Antioch, Calif. resident Kiley Finley, 21, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Crossman Avenue April 2.
Kansas City, Kan., resident Joseph Carignan, 41, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road April 2.
Buena Vista resident Travis Condray, 28, was issued a citation on charges of Disregarded Stop Sign & Operated Uninsured Vehicle in the area of East Arkansas Street April 2.
Buena Vista resident Isaac Wright, 28, was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of East Main Street April 2.
Erie resident Jennifer Cox, 44, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street April 3.
Fort Collins resident Stevan Albers, 44, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road April 3.
Buena Vista resident Coleen Hampf, 60, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Drive April 5.
Crested Butte resident Connor Patterson, 20, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street April 6.
Buena Vista resident John Crum, 37, was issued summons on charges of Parking within 15 ft. of a fire hydrant (x4), Creating a nuisance (x16) & Parking on sidewalk (x4), in the area of South Evans Street & East Pine Street April 6.
Buena Vista resident Laree Bearss, 70, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street April 8.
Littleton resident Shaelynne Bennett, 26, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road April 8.
Gypsum resident Enrique Correa-Torres, 53, was issued a summons on charges of Driving Without a Valid License. He was also charged with Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit. Summons was issued in the area of Rodeo Road April 8.
Buena Vista resident Ian McClure, 19, was issued a summons on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates & Driving an Uninsured Vehicle on a Public Roadway in the area of Cedar Street April 8.
Boulder resident Ellen Marshall, 60, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road April 8.
Snoqualmie, Wash. resident Matthew Smolinski, 37, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street on April 9, Kevin Peck, 27, of Hartsel was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street April 8.
Denver resident Wendy Seaman, 35, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street April 9.
Overland Park, Kan. resident Jack Walton, 23, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road April 10.
Nathrop resident Tarry Tolliver, 50, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road April 10.
Colorado Springs resident Stephanie Keairnes, 44, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street April 11.
Buena Vista resident Shantel Hogan-Worrell, 37, was issued a summons on charges of Driving Vehicle without a Valid License & Compulsory Insurance in the area of U.S. 24 South April 13.
Fairbanks, Alaska resident Jonathan Burnett, 28, was issued a citation on charges of 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of U.S. 24 South April 14.
Buena Vista resident Jeffrey LaValle, 53, was issued a citation on charges of Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic (Weaving) in the area of U.S. 24 South April 14.
Santa Fe, N.M. resident Noah Morris, 46, was issued a citation on charges of 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street April 14.
Buena Vista resident Kimberly Nash, 46, was issued a citation on charges of 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road April 14.
Buena Vista resident Ronald Koch, 65, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of County Road 317. April 16.
Denver resident Katherine McElwain, 27, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street April 17.
Parker, Texas resident Yuliang Li, 29, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of U.S. 24 North April 17.
Highlands Ranch resident Brian Vandemoortele, 43, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street April 18.
Hartsel resident Andre Chaves, 35, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Drive April 18.
Kremmling resident Pamela Dietz, 64, was issued a citation on charges of Limitations on Backing in the area of East Main Street April 18.
Buena Vista resident Kevin Regier, 39, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street April 19.
Colorado Springs resident Charlene Ortega, 47, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street April 20.
Buena Vista resident Tamara Carmell, 50, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of CR 317 April 20.
Denver residents Joshua Scott, 19; Chole Morrell, 20; Benjamin Stewart, 20; Owen Stephens, 19; Cecilia Madrid, 20; Aurora resident Paige Vaughan, 20; and Centennial resident Julia Wirtz, 19, were issued summons on charges of Illegal Possess/Consumption of Alcohol-Underage in the area of Arizona Street April 20.
Mount Vernon, Mo. resident Scott Roberts, 48, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road April 21.
Buena Vista resident Lindsay Chism, 35, was issued a citation on charges of Disregarded Stop Sign in the area of Rodeo Road April 22.
Hannibal, Mo. resident Chester Howe, 60, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street April 22.
Colorado Springs resident Emily Cox, 36, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road April 22.
Buena Vista resident Michael Blashka, 33, was issued a citation on charges of Disregarded Stop Sign in the area of Rodeo Road April 23.
Sanford Sutfin, 52, address listed as Homeless, was issued a summons on charges of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia in the area of Gregg Drive April 23.
Hartsel resident Kenneth Kulow, 35, was arrested on charges of D.U.I.. He was also charged with Speeding 25+ MPH Over the posted limit, Operated an Uninsured Vehicle on a Public Roadway & Vehicle had no License Plates attached in the area of Rodeo Road April 23.
Arvada resident Corey Good, 35, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street April 24.
Miami, Fla. resident Jacquelyn Sayet, 40, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street April 24.
Longmont resident Sorin Thomas, 34, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street April 25.
Oxnard, Calif. resident Anna Ortiz, 52, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road April 25.
Hartsel resident Kenneth Kulow, 35, was arrested on charges of D.U.I. & D.U.I. per se. He was also charged with Failed to Drive in a Single Lane, Compulsory Insurance, Failed to Use Turn Signal, Operated an Unregistered Vehicle & Drink from/Possessed an Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in a Motor Vehicle, in the area of Gregg Drive April 26.
Leadville resident Brandon Uthe, 27, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road April 28.
Leadville resident Veronica Clare, 40, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road April 28.
Buena Vista resident Evan Beasley, 20, was issued a citation on charges of Disregarded Stop Sign in the area of East Main Street April 28.
Buena Vista resident Kirsten Gaumond, 25, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street April 28.
Northfield, N.J. resident Cariann Brown, 45, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street April 28.
Parker resident Robert Hinds, 54, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street April 29.
Buena Vista resident Layton Mitchell, 20, was arrested on charges of D.U.I. He was also charged with Illegal Possession/Consumption of Alcohol by an Underage Person & Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road April 29.
Buena Vista resident Richard Molitor, 58, was issued a citation on charges of Limitations on Backing in the area of Mill Street April 29.
Colorado Springs resident Robert Edge, 31, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road April 30.
Colorado Springs resident Edgar Sanchez, 31, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road April 30.
Buena Vista resident Gyff Lacy, 70, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road April 30.
May
Buena Vista resident Sevanah Lane, 22, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Drive May 2.
Buena Vista resident Justine Thompson, 25, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of County Road 317 May 3.
Buena Vista resident Marissa West, 31, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of County Road 317 May 5.
Buena Vista resident Randall Platkus, 31, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of Harassment, Domestic Violence & Violation of Protection Order in the area of U.S. 24 South May 5.
Buena Vista resident James Turman, 48, was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of South Railroad Street May 5.
Morrison resident Lindsey Ha, 39, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street May 5.
Buena Vista resident Sydney Schnurr, 67, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street May 6.
Buena Vista resident Robert Lipscomb, 35, was issued a summons on charges of Drive Vehicle While License Under Restraint (Denied) & Compulsory Insurance. He was also charged with Displayed Expired License Plates. Summons was issued in the area of U.S. 24 North May 7.
Edgewood, N.M., resident Christopher Fraser, 37, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road May 7.
A 16-year-old male from Buena Vista was issued a summons on charges of Person Under 21 drove with BAC of .02 but less than .05; Carless Driving & Illegal Possession/Consumption of Alcohol by an Underage Person. Summons was issued in the area of U.S. 24 North May 7.
Two 16-year-old males from Buena Vista were issued summons on charges of Illegal Possession/Consumption of Alcohol by an Underage Person in the area of U.S. 24 North May 7.
Colorado Springs resident Joseph Jones, 67, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road May 7.
Wheat Ridge resident Kristopher Norris, 41, was issued a summons on charges of Drive Vehicle While License Under Restraint (Suspended). He was also charged with Displayed Expired License Plates and Disregarded Stop Sign. Summons was issued in the area of East Main Street May 8.
Buena Vista resident Donna Clark, 60, was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of Raymond Lee Drive May 8.
Nathrop resident Samuel Durbin, 18, was issued a citation on charges of Careless Driving in the area of Gregg Drive May 8.
Canon City resident Trace Borrego, 20, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street May 9.
Twin Lakes resident Michael Moravetz, 35, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street May 9.
Boulder resident James Egan, 29, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of County Road 317 May 9.
Buena Vista resident Katherine Wilson, 40, was arrested on a Warrant from Chaffee County in the area of Mill Street May 9.
Hartsel resident Howard Delgado, 65, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of County Road 317 May 10.
Golden resident Jason Neas, 37, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street May 10.
Austin, Texas resident Russell Parker, 21, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street May 11.
Morrison resident Andrew Sigley, 26, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road May 12.
Buena Vista resident Ronald Haynes, 55, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Drive May 12.
Buena Vista resident Denise Semoneit, 62, was issued a citation on charges of Disregarded Stop Sign in the area of Baylor Drive May 12.
Buena Vista resident Rory Wilson, 41, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of Third Degree Assault, Domestic Violence & Child Abuse in the area of Mill Street May 12.
Buena Vista resident Ellis Athanas, 28, was issued a citation on charges of Expired License Plates and Disregarded Stop Sign in the area of Windwalker Road May 12.
Arvada resident Patrick Godsil, 80, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street May 13.
Hartsel resident Nicole Hansen, 35, was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of East Main Street May 13.
Buena Vista resident Betty Laub, 51, was issued a summons on charges of Operated an Uninsured Motor Vehicle on Roadway. She was also charged with Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of East Arkansas Street May 13.
Denver resident Henry Dornseif, 38, was issued a citation on charges of Disregarded Stop Sign in the area of East Main Street May 14.
Buena Vista resident Brianne Baker, 41, was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of West Main Street May 15.
Pueblo resident Michael Thorley, 35, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street May 15.
Buena Vista resident Isaac Bearss, 18, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Crossman Avenue May 15.
Bangor, Pa. resident Kimberly Muth, 30, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street May 16.
Stilwell, Kan. resident Emily Fuller, 20, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road May 16.
A 16-year-old male from Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street May 16.
Luverne, Minn. resident Jared Schneekloth, 42, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street May 18.
Florissant resident Blake Monsour, 36, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of Protection Order Violation in the area of U.S. 24 South May 18.
Colorado Springs resident Angela Tidemann, 50, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Arizona Street May 19.
Buena Vista resident Michelle Wenzel, 37, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street May 20.
Hudsonville, Mich. resident Marlo Denbesten, 77, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road May 20.
Buena Vista resident Ngoc Pham, 65, was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of East Arkansas Street May 21.
Thomasville, Ga. resident Jacob Ankenbrandt, 28, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road May 21.
Buena Vista resident Ashton Kehrli, 19, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road May 22.
Omega, Ga. resident Joslyn Reyes, 21, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Drive May 22.
Binghamton, N.Y. resident Emily Niman, 25, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of County Road 317 May 23.
Nathrop resident Homer Shipp, 54, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road May 26.
Canton, Ga. resident Alex Irwin, 19, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street May 26.
Buena Vista resident Robert Rossa, 43, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of Unlawful Distribution, Manufacturing, Sale, Possession of Controlled Substance. He was also charged with Drive Vehicle When License Under Restraint & Displayed Expired License Plates. The arrest took place in the area of Tabor Street May 26.
Buena Vista resident Kenneth Martinez, 50, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of Domestic Violence, Attempt to Influence a Public Servant & Harassment. He was arrested in the area of U.S. 24 South May 26.
Buena Vista resident Anne Sutton, 57, was issued a summons on charges of Compulsory Insurance Failed to Present Upon Request & Drive Vehicle When License Under Restraint (Cancelled/Denied). She was also charged with Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit. Summons was issued in the area of Rodeo Road May 28.
Nathrop resident Michael Woods, 41, was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of U.S. 24 South May 27.
Pueblo resident Nicole Kelly, 45, was issued a citation on charges of Disregarded Stop Sign in the area of East Main Street May 27.
Wichita, Kan. resident Geron Bird, 47, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street May 29.
Nathrop resident Debra Perkins, 56, was issued a citation on charges of Disregarded Stop Sign in the area of Connie Drive May 29.
Buena Vista resident Analyse Lopez-Watts, 18, was issued a summons on charges of Minor in Possession of Alcohol & Protection Order Violation X2 in the area of South Railroad Street May 29.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the The Chaffee County Times, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Times at 395-8621 and ask for the editor, or email the editor at editor@ChaffeeCountyTimes.com.
