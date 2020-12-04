The Buena Vista Police Department reported the following:
August
Bedford, N.H. resident Sarah LaCroix, 43, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road on Aug. 3.
A 17-year-old female from Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of disregarded stop sign in the area of East Main Street on Aug. 4.
Delta resident Pete Baca, 68, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street on Aug. 5.
Buena Vista resident Colton Walters, 22, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Drive.
Buena Vista resident Kati McCormick, 34, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street on Aug. 6.
Denver resident Philips Lagu, 48, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of US Highway 24 South on Aug. 6.
Colorado Springs resident Vincent Bzdek, 60, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street on Aug. 8.
Buena Vista resident DiAnna O’Brien, 63, was issued a summons to county court on charges of violation of protection order in the area of US Highway 24 North on Aug. 9.
Buena Vista resident Samuel Nickol, 20, was issued a citation on charges of disregarded stop sign in the area of East Main Street on Aug. 11.
Centennial resident Hayden Peirce, 19, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 10-19 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Drive on Aug. 13.
A 16-year-old male from Salida was issued a summons to county court on charges of illegal possession of marijuana underage, Summons was issued in the area of Waters Avenue on Aug. 14.
A 16-year-old male from Nathrop was issued a summons to county court on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of marijuana underage. Summons was issued in the area of South Railroad Street on Aug. 16.
Buena Vista resident Beni Norton, 43, was issued a citation on charges of disregarded stop sign in the area of East Main Street on Aug. 14.
Buena Vista resident Shane McNeil, 36, was issued a citation on charges of disregarded stop sign in the area of East Main Street on Aug. 14.
Nathrop resident Elmira Carlson, 41, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Drive on Aug. 15.
Buena Vista resident Travis Rogers, 34, was issued a summons to county court on charges of child abuse in the area of Larissa Lane on Aug 16.
Buena Vista resident Jerry Willsey, 50, was issued a summons to municipal court on charges of barking dog in the area of Evans Street on Aug. 18.
Buena Vista resident Caleb Martinez, 27, was issued a summons to County Court on charges of DUI. Martinez was also charged with speeding. Summons was issued in the area of Gregg Drive on Aug. 19. Martinez was released to a sober party.
Denver resident Audri Edwards, 37, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Drive on Aug. 19.
Boulder resident Casey Arnett, 35, was arrested and taken to CCDC on a warrant from boulder, Arnett was arrested in the area of US Highway 24 North on Aug. 20.
Baton Rouge La. resident Jacob White, 40, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of violation of protection order and criminal impersonation. White was also arrested on a warrant from El Paso County. He was arrested in the area of Harrison Avenue on Aug. 21.
Denver resident Daniel McKenna, 52, was issued a citation on charges of failed to drive in a single lane (weaving) in the area of West Main Street on Aug. 22.
Buena Vista resident Jeffrey Lacerte, 29, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Drive on Aug. 22.
Orlando, Fla. resident Reid Marlett, 20, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street on Aug. 23.
Colorado Springs resident Alyssa Moore, 19, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 10-19 MPH over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street on Aug. 23.
Buena Vista resident Theodore Ramirez, 58, was issued a citation on charges of following too closely in the area of West Main Street on Aug. 24.
A 16-year-old female from Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of limitations on backing in the area of US Highway 24 North on Aug. 24.
Matthew Yandell was issued a summons to county court on charges of menacing in the area of South San Juan Avenue on Aug. 25.
Buena Vista resident Brian Flanders, 28, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of Domestic Violence and assault in the second degree. Flanders was arrested in the area of East Pine Street on Aug. 26.
Denver resident Luis Ramirez, 29, was issued a summons to county court on charges of drove when license under restraint (revoked). Ramirez was also charged with speeding 10-19 MPH over the posted limit. Summons was issued in the area of South Railroad Street on Aug. 27.
Leadville resident Melanie Hernandez, 33, was issued a summons to county court on charges of drove vehicle when license under restraint (Suspended) in the area of Gregg Drive on Aug. 27.
Salida resident Ellen Kely, 77, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street on Aug. 27.
Twin Lakes resident Virginia Verity, 66, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street on Aug. 28.
Centennial resident Amy Lee, 26, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Drive on Aug. 25.
Silver Spring, Md. resident Mason Faulkner, 30, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Drive on Aug. 29.
September
Denver resident Miguel Marroquin, 38, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street on Sept. 3.
Denver resident Emily Korson, 39, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of domestic violence. Korson was also charged with harassment. The arrest took place on South Main Street on Sept. 4.
Buena Vista resident Justin Harris, 30, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of domestic violence and third degree assault. Harris was also charged with harassment. The arrest took place in the area of West Main Street on Sept. 5.
Buena Vista resident Karl Robison, 28, was issued a summons to county court on charges of drove when license under restraint (revoked) and DUI. Robison was also charged with entering through highway - stop sign. Summons was issued in the area of West Main Street.
Sioux City, Iowa resident Charles Polkinghorn, 45, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street on Sept. 5.
El Dorado, Kan. resident Jacob Kehler, 37, was issued a citation on charges of failed to yield in the area of US highway 24 South on Sept. 6.
Castle Rock resident Erin Gilbert, 42, was issued a summons to county court on charges of displayed expired license plates. Gilbert was also charged with speeding. Summons was issued in the area of West Main Street on Sept. 7.
Manitou Springs resident Rebekah Whittington, 24, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street on Sept. 11.
Buena Vista resident Alisa MacNab, 27, was issued a summons to county court on charges of failed to stop for a stopped school bus in the area of East Main Street on Sept. 11.
Fort Collins resident Abigail Shifriss, 28, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street on West Main Street on Sept. 12.
Buena Vista resident Kayley O’Dell, 19, was issued a summons to county court on charges of unlawful possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in the area of Harrison Avenue on Sept. 14.
Buena Vista resident Jennifer Wertz, 44, was issued a summons to county court on charges of failed to stop for stopped school bus in the area of East Main Street on Sept. 15.
Alexander Tansey, address listed as homeless, was issued a summons to county court on charges of failed to notify police of accident / leaving the scene of accident and failure to comply. Summons was issued in the area of US highway 24 North on Sept 15.
Austin, Tex. resident Jennifer Wylie, 30, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road on Sept. 17.
Buena Vista resident Christopher Moffat, 49, was arrested on a warrant from Chaffee County, Moffat was taken to CCDC on Sept. 20.
Buena Vista resident Robert Locke-VanEvery, 19, was issued a summons to County Court on charges of criminal mischief in the area of Cedar Street. Locke-VanEvery was also issued a summons on failure to appear from Chaffee County Court on Sept. 23.
Denver resident Joseph Hogan, 57, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 10-19 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Drive on Sept. 26.
Long Beach, Calif. resident Katherine Oberthaler, 32, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Arizona Street on Sept. 27.
Crested Butte resident Chad Nixon, 47, was issued a citation on charges of vehicle entering roadway in the area of US highway 24 South on Sept. 27.
Leadville resident Cailey Yoho, 21, was issued a citation on charges of failed to yield in the area of US Highway 24 North on Sept. 30.
