The Buena Vista Police Department reported the following activity:
Nathrop resident Marlys Casteel, 81, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road August 4.
Colorado Springs resident Samantha Denaray, 38, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road Aug. 5.
Vail resident Sean McLaughlin, 55, was issued a citation on charges of Disregarded Stop Sign in the area of South Gunnison Avenue Aug. 5.
Buena Vista resident Cameron Walsh, 55, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of Driving When License Revoked as a Habitual Offender in the area of Mill Street Aug. 5.
Monument resident Kailey Morford, 28, was issued a summons on charges of Driving Vehicle without a Valid License & Compulsory Insurance. She was also charged with Careless Driving. Summons was issued in the area of Rodeo Road Aug. 6.
Dedham, Mass. resident Claudiney Teles, 38, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road Aug. 6.
Kit Carson resident Brittany Collins, 32, was issued a citation on charges of Disregarded Stop Sign in the area of East Arkansas Street Aug. 6.
Fullerton, Calif. resident Cherry Chen, 26, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of County Road 317 Aug. 6.
Denver resident Vignesh Ashokan, 31, was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates & Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street Aug. 6.
Buena Vista resident Tyler Knigge, 29, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of Domestic Violence, Harassment and Prohibited Use of Weapon. He was arrested in the area of Grouse Rd Aug. 7.
A 17-year-old male from Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Following Too Closely in the area of U.S. 24 North Aug. 8.
Buena Vista resident Milan Salek, 73, was issued a summons on charges of Disorderly Conduct and Assault in the 3rd Degree in the area of Alsina Street Aug. 9.
Buena Vista resident Larry Medina, 74, was issued a citation on charges of Failed to Yield in the area of East Main Street Aug. 10.
Northglenn resident James Valderrama, 31, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of U.S. 24 South Aug. 11.
New Castle, Okla. resident Casey Crook, 27, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street Aug. 11.
Highlands Ranch resident Carol Knappich, 62, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street Aug. 11.
Buena Vista resident Bobby Bradford, 35, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of Driving When License Under Restraint (Revoked). He was also arrested on 3 outstanding warrants. He was also charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The arrest took place in the area of East Arkansas Street Aug. 11.
Salida resident Brock Campbell, 46, was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of County Road 317 Aug. 13.
Colorado Springs resident Norman Smith, 32, was issued a summons on charges of Drove When License Under Restraint (Suspended) in the area of U.S. 24 North Aug. 14.
Evansville, Ind. resident Jill Horstman, 36, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street Aug. 15.
Alma resident Matthew Shell, 43, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street Aug. 15.
Albuquerque, N.M. resident Megan Lloyd, 31, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street Aug. 15.
Princeton, Minn. resident Curtis Stroh, 74, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street Aug. 16.
Colorado Springs resident Noland Bermundo, 54, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street Aug. 16.
Denver resident Molly Doell, 33, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit and Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of Rodeo Road Aug. 17.
Davis Junction, Ill. resident Caleb Byerhof, 30, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street Aug. 18.
Carrollton, Mo. resident Roger Fergason, 66, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street Aug. 18.
Cranberry Township, Pa. resident Lori Chepke, 57, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street Aug. 18.
Montezuma resident Kathleen Larson, 56, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street Aug. 18.
Tyler, Texas resident Wayne Canter, 83, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street Aug. 19.
Nathrop resident Stephen Seccombe, 82, was issued a summons on charges of Compulsory Insurance in the area of South Main Street Aug. 20.
Lakewood resident Hunter Stafford, 25, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street Aug. 20.
Denver resident Kalyn Flierl, 27, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street Aug. 20.
Buena Vista resident Andrew Limoncelli, 20, was issued a summons on charges of Illegal Possession/Consumption Alcohol by an Underage Person in the area of Rodeo Road Aug. 21.
Breckenridge resident Noah Brandli, 25, was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of West Main Street Aug. 21.
Greeley resident Ruth Willis, 72, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street Aug. 21.
Buena Vista resident Jordan Cunliffe, 30, was issued a summons on charges of Drove When License Under Restraint (Denied); he was also charged with Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit. Mr. Cunliffe was also arrested on a Warrant from Buena Vista Municipal Court. He was arrested in the area of North Colorado Ave and taken to CCDC Aug. 21.
Littleton resident Rachel Torrence, 65, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of County Road 317 Aug. 22.
Aspen resident Nicholas Heileman, 26, was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of East Main Street Aug. 23.
Phoenix, Ariz. resident Carolyn Jackson, 82, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Drive Aug. 23.
Buena Vista resident Adrianna Swarts, 23, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of County Road 317 Aug. 23.
Carbondale resident Oscar Nevarez-Carballo, 47, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of Drove Vehicle When License Revoked as a Habitual Offender. He was also charged with Failed to Signal & Compulsory Insurance Aug. 23.
Denver resident Britta Peterson, 32, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of D.U.I. in the area of Arizona Street Aug. 24.
Buena Vista resident Dylan Wilson, 23, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of D.U.I. & Drove Vehicle When License Under Restraint (Revoked). He was also charged with Failed to Stop at Stop Sign & Compulsory Insurance. The arrest took place in the area of East Arkansas Street Aug. 24.
Nathrop resident Elise Carter, 63, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road Aug. 25.
Huntingdon Valley, Pa. resident Leah Zahal, 37, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road Aug. 25.
Winston, Mo. resident Kory Meek, 23, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road Aug. 25.
Frisco resident Morgan Ballinger, 29, was issued a summons on charges of Drove When License Under Restraint (Denied). She was also charged with Failed to Stop at Stop Sign in the area of Arizona Street Aug. 25.
Stevens, Wash. resident Katlyn Purvis, 25, was issued a summons on charges of Drove When License Under Restraint (Suspended). She was also charged with Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road Aug. 25.
Northglenn resident Nicholas Vanderkolk, 26, was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of Arizona Street Aug. 26.
Buena Vista resident Donald Blossom, 66, was issued a citation on charges of Disregarded Stop Sign in the area of South Court Street Aug. 26.
Austin, Texas resident Todd Shepherd, 41, was issued a citation on charges of Disregarded Stop Sign in the area of South Court Street Aug. 26.
Buena Vista resident Michael Crump, 71, was issued a citation on charges of Disregarded Stop Sign in the area of South Court Street Aug. 26.
Buena Vista resident Brooke Fauser, 22, was issued a citation on charges of Disregarded Stop Sign in the area of Arizona Street Aug. 26.
Columbia, S.C. resident Wilson Sparks, 24, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of County Road 317 Aug. 27.
Buena Vista resident Cameron Walsh, 55, was arrested and taken to CCDC on a Warrant from Chaffee County. Arrested took place in the area of Antero Circle Aug. 27.
Valley View, Ohio resident Troy Janashak, 27, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street Aug. 27.
Colorado Springs resident Kayla Miller, 24, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of U.S. 24 South Aug. 28.
Frisco resident Robert Kessler, 66, was issued a summons on charges of Violations of Building Code & Accessory Structure Permit Required x3 in the area of U.S. 24 North Aug. 30.
Buena Vista resident Kyle Hanson, 33, was issued a citation on charges of Failed to Yield to Pedestrian in Crosswalk in the area of U.S. 24 South Aug. 31.
Lakewood resident Michael Bennett, 52, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street Aug. 31.
Buena Vista resident Robert Williams, 70, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Drive Aug. 31.
Houston, Texas resident Monique Tyler, 41, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street Aug. 31.
Nathrop resident James Hodge, 58, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of County Road 317 Aug. 31.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the The Chaffee County Times, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Times at 395-8621 and ask for the editor, or email the editor at editor@ChaffeeCountyTimes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.