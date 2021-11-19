The Buena Vista Police Department reported the following activity for September 2021:
Loveland, Ohio resident Alexander Helbach, 33, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Arizona Street Sept. 2.
Woodbury, Minn. resident Christina Damitz, 45, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road Sept. 2.
Gypsum resident Felipe Garcia, 28, was issued a summons on charges of Driving Vehicle Without a Valid Driver’s License. He was also charged with Stop Lamps Required. Summons was issued in the area of East Main Street Sept. 2.
Nathrop resident Robert Freeman-Wagner, 21, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of U.S. 24 North Sept. 2.
Buena Vista resident Cameron Walsh, 55, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of Violation of Protection Order. Arrest took place in the area of Mill Street Sept. 2.
Salida resident Brandley Davidson, 33, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of U.S. 24 South Sept. 3.
Villa Grove resident Stephen Bruner, 72, was issued a summons on charges of Barking Dog in the area of East Main Street Sept. 3.
Centennial resident Katharine Roberts, 35, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Arizona Street Sept. 3.
Buena Vista resident Rory Gillett, 59, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit & Driving Vehicle when License Expired One Year or Less in the area of West Main Street Sept. 3.
Fruita resident Russell McBreen, 23, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Dr Sept. 3.
Tolland, Conn. resident Darren McCall, 27, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street Sept. 3.
Leadville resident Dawn Stepisnik, 52, was issued a citation on charges of Careless Driving in the area of U.S. 24 South Sept. 4.
Kinsman, Ohio resident Timothy White, 27, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road Sept. 5.
Buena Vista resident David Ludders, 39, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road Sept. 6.
Leesburg, Ohio resident Kevin Stuckey, 40, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road Sept. 7.
Buena Vista resident Patricia Uncapher, 65, was issued a summons on charges of Disorderly Conduct in the area of Antero Circle Sept. 7.
Buena Vista resident Jerry Poppert, 70, was issued a citation on charges of Storage of RV/Trailer in the area of U.S. 24 North Sept. 8.
Buena Vista resident Jack Spady, 29, was issued a summons on charges of Compulsory Insurance. He was also charged with Vehicle had no License Plates. Summons was issued in the area of U.S. 24 North Sept. 8.
Buena Vista resident Sanford Sutfin, 52, was issued a summons on charges of Drove Vehicle When License Under Restraint (Cancel/Denied) & Compulsory Insurance. He was also charged with Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit. Summons was issued in the area of Crossman Avenue Sept. 9.
Leadville resident Bryce Ayers, 27, was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of Gregg Dr Sept. 9.
Buena Vista resident Rhett Lasater, 19, was issued a summons on charges of Displayed Fictitious License Plates. He was also charged with Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit. Summons was issued in the area of Arizona Street Sept. 9.
Buena Vista resident Damien Turnbull, 27, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of Domestic Violence and Criminal Mischief in the area of Trenton Street Sept. 10.
Buena Vista resident Morgan Faulds, 31, was arrested and taken to CCDC on a Warrant from Chaffee County. Arrest took place in the area of Antero Circle Sept. 10.
Evergreen resident George Ott, 63, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street Sept. 10.
Buena Vista resident Kenneth Sikes, 29, was issued a summons on charges of Compulsory Insurance Failed to Present upon Request. He was also charged with Limitations on Backing. Summons was issued in the area of U.S. 24 South Sept. 10.
Buena Vista resident Dana Harrison 23 was issued a summons on charges of Trespassing Deemed Unlawful in the area of U.S. 24 North Sept. 10.
A 17-year-old male from Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Arizona Street Sept. 16.
Broomfield resident Anjul Loiacono, 43, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of South Railroad Street Sept. 16.
Buena Vista resident Shirley Sandoval, 83, was issued a citation on charges of Limitations on Backing in the area of North Colorado Avenue Sept. 17.
Lincoln, Neb. resident Angel Rodriguez, 27, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Drive, Sept. 17.
Colorado Springs resident Joseph Lawrence 27 was issued a summons on charges of Speeding 25+ MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street Sept. 17.
Racine, Wis. resident Kristen Steimle, 36, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the Posted Limit in the area of East Main Street Sept. 18.
Florissant resident Megan Shipley-Wahlstrom, 36, was issued a citation on charges of Following too Closely in the area of U.S. 24 South Sept. 19.
Buena Vista resident Angelise Flippo, 34, was issued a summons on charges of Drove When License Under Restraint (Denied). She was also charged with Failed to Drive in a Single Lane. Summons was issued in the area of U.S. 24 North Sept. 19.
Buena Vista resident Morris Gunter, 38, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of Domestic Violence & Violation of Protection Order. The arrest took place in the area of County Road 313 Sept. 22.
Colorado Springs resident Brandon Bishop, 32, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of 3rd Degree Criminal Trespass, Disorderly Conduct & Harassment in the area of U.S. 24 South Sept. 23.
Buena Vista resident Carol Sanford, 76, was issued a citation on charges of Failed to Yield in the area of U.S. 24 South Sept. 24.
Dilafruz Saparbaevna Ruzimova was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of Domestic Violence & 1st Degree Trespass in the area of South Main Street Sept. 24.
Buena Vista resident Dennis Giese, 72, was issued a summons on charges of Obedience to Police Officers, Obedience to Traffic Control Devices & Careless Driving in the area of South Colorado Avenue Sept. 24.
Buena Vista resident Shane McNeil, 37, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of South Railroad Street Sept. 24.
Tyler, Texas resident Leonard Davis, 73, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street Sept. 25.
Blue River resident James Ryan, 49, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street Sept. 27.
Leadville resident Daniel Hanson, 50, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of County Road 317 Sept. 27.
Cascade resident James Landis, 58, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in a school zone in the area of East Main Street Sept. 29.
A 16-year-old male from Buena Vista was issued a summons on charges of Possession of Marijuana in the area of East Main Street Sept. 29.
Niles, Mich. resident Gregory Tomas, 52, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Drive Sept. 29.
Robert Locke-VanEvery was arrested and take to CCDC on charges of Violation of Protection Order in the area of Cedar Street Sept. 30.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the The Chaffee County Times, and this updated information will be published.
