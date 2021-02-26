The Buena Vista Police Department released the following reports for Novemeber and December, 2020:
Buena Vista resident Zarko Vukelic, 55, was issued a citation on charges of displayed expired license plates in the area of U.S. Highway 24 South on Nov. 1.
Alma resident Molly Ren, 28, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street on Nov. 2.
Buena Vista resident Vaughn Bishop, 76, was issued a summons on charges of failed to stop at school bus stop sign in the area of East Main Street on Nov. 3.
Poncha Springs resident Cody Cook, 24, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of U.S. Highway 24 South on Nov. 9.
Fort Collins resident Emily Timmons, 18, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 10-19 MPH over the posted limit in the area of US Highway 24 South on Nov. 9.
Buena Vista resident Nicholas Lamothe, 31, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of domestic violence, child abuse, harassment, protection order violation and obstructing a police officer. Lamothe was arrested in the area of East Pine Street on Nov. 11.
Buena Vista resident Nivea Esparza, 36, was issued a citation on charges of disregarded stop sign in the area of South Railroad Street on Nov. 12.
Salida resident Kenneth Berndt, 24, was issued a citation on charges of disregarded stop sign in the area of East Main Street on Nov. 13.
Buena Vista resident Monica Soltz, 35, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of domestic violence and violation of protection order in the area of U.S. Highway 24 North on Nov. 13.
Denver resident Jacob Greenlee, 27, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 10-19 MPH over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street on Nov. 14.
Atlanta, Ga, resident Edixon Herera-Perla, 28, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 10-19 MPH over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street on Nov. 14.
Highlands Ranch resident James Duensing, 29, was issued a citation charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street on Nov. 17.
Loganville, Ga. resident Garvin Moor, 26, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 10-19 MPH over the posted limit in the area of U.S.Highway 24 North on Nov. 18.
Buena Vista resident Mary Coleman, 28, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road on Nov. 20.
Minneapolis, Minn. resident Katherine Curley, 31, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 20-24 MPH over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street on Nov. 21.
Colorado Springs resident JinXing Lin, 36, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road on Nov. 23.
Denver resident Joseph Miller, 25, was arrested and taken to CCDC on a warrant out of Texas. Miller was arrested in the area of US Highway 24 South on Nov. 25.
Denver resident Carolyn Tampe, 39, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street on Nov. 27.
Denver resident Nicholas Arnold, 36, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street on Nov. 27.
Highlands Ranch resident Li Guo, 27, was issued a citation on charges of disregarded stop sign in the area of South Railroad Street.
Overland Park, Ks. resident Carolyn Wolff, 26, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street on Nov. 27.
Buena Vista resident Barbara Pearse, 55, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
Buena Vista resident Winona Clay, 84, was issued a citation on charges of failed to yield in the area of U.S. Highway 24 North on Dec. 4.
Buena Vista resident Andrew Murray, 27, was arrested on a warrant out of Park County and one from Chaffee County. Murray was arrested in the area of Rodeo Road on Dec. 6.
Buena Vista resident Richard Maas, 67, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road on Dec. 5.
Buena Vista resident David Morgan, 46, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of U.S. Highway 24 South on Dec. 5.
Colorado Springs resident William Colt, 33, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 10-19 MPH over the posted limit in the area of U.S. Highway 24 South on Dec. 5.
Buena Vista resident James Turman, 46, was issued a citation on charges of disregarded stop sign in the area of East Main Street on Dec. 10.
Buena Vista resident Dale Kettering, 60, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of U.S. Highway 24 North on Dec. 11.
Boulder resident Norman Jones, 52, was issued a citation on charges of disregarded stop sign in the area of East Main Street on Dec. 11.
A 16-year-old male from Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of careless driving in the area of the River Park on Dec. 11.
Eagle resident Amy Tay Schneiger, 61, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road on Dec. 19.
Colorado Springs resident Henry Martinez, 31, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 10-19 MPH over the posted limit in the area of U.S. Highway 24 South on Dec. 19.
Longmont resident Jake Hartman, 28, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 10-19 MPH over the posted limit and drove vehicle when license under restraint in the area of West Main Street on Dec. 19.
Owasso, Okla. resident Jillian Morgans, 20, was issued a citation on charges of careless driving in the area of Raven Way on Dec. 19.
Buena Vista resident Brian Flanders, 28, was arrested on charges of 2nd degree assault in the area of East Pine Street on Dec. 20. Flanders was taken to CCDC on Dec. 20.
Buena Vista resident Sidney Sutton, 53, was issued a citation on charges of failed to yield in the area of U.S. Highway 24 North on Dec. 26.
Buena Vista resident Darla Bowen, 40, was issued a summons on charges of dog at large and vicious dog prohibited in the area of Chestnut Street on Dec. 27.
Zebulon, N.C. resident Mark Wieman, 43, was arrested on a warrant from Chaffee County on Dec. 27.
Buena Vista resident Barbara Kelly, 69, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street on Dec. 30.
Glen Mills, Penn. resident Alexey Akulov, 38 was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road on Dec. 31.
Boulder resident Stephanie Long, 29, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street on Dec. 31.
Niwot resident Robert Jackson, 60, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street on Dec. 31.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the The Chaffee County Times, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Times at 395-8621 and ask for the editor, or email the editor at editor@ChaffeeCountyTimes.com.
