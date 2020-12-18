The Buena Vista Police Department reported the following for October, 2020:
Denver resident Stephanie Giles, 30, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street on Oct. 1.
Shippensburg, Pa. resident Yvonne Shoop, 56, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 20-24 MPH over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street on Oct. 1.
Nathrop resident Erin Pursche, 34, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road on Oct. 2.
Nathrop resident Renee Brabant, 69, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Drive on Oct. 2.
Buena Vista resident Joshua Pastura, 46, was issued a citation on charges of limitations on backing in the area of East Main Street on Oct. 3.
Buena Vista resident Adriana Johnson, 25, was issued a summons to county court on charges of drove vehicle when license under restraint (suspended). Johnson was also charged with careless driving and hit and run in the area of Marquette Avenue on Oct. 3.
Westminster resident Gloria Gutierrez, 30, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 10-19 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Drive on Oct. 10.
Buena Vista resident Paul Gallardo, 32, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 10-19 MPH over the posted limit in the area of US Highway 24 South on Oct. 12.
Buena Vista resident Brian Flanders, 28, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of domestic violence, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and child abuse in the area of East Pine Street Oct. 12
Buena Vista resident John Pena, 54, was issued a citation on charges of failed to yield right of way to pedestrian in crosswalk in the area of US Highway 24 North on Oct. 13.
Buena Vista resident Courtney Hoffman, 30, was arrested and taken to CCDC on a warrant from Chaffee County. Hoffman was arrested in the area of North Railroad Street on Oct. 13.
Buena Vista resident Joseph Vollmer, 27, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of domestic violence, harassment and false imprisonment in the area of West Main Street on Oct. 17.
Salida resident Timothy Devos, 25, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of US Highway 24 South on Oct. 18.
Ann Arbor, Mich., resident Aaron Burman, 39, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street on Oct. 18.
Omaha, Neb. resident Alec Karre, 22, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of US Highway 24 North on Oct. 19.
Buena Vista resident Frank Munn, 54, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of DUI and DUI per se. Munn was also charged with driving without a valid license, careless driving and compulsory insurance. He was arrested in the area of US Highway 24 North on Oct. 19.
Buena Vista resident Brian Flanders, 28, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of domestic violence and violation of protection order. The arrest took place in the area of East Pine Street on Oct. 21.
Brooklyn, N.Y. resident Sang Ho Ju,, 27 was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of US Highway 24 North on Oct. 23.
Everett, Wash. resident Jacob Velasquez, 38, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street on Oct. 24.
Buena Vista resident Frank Munn, 54, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of DUI, drove without a valid license, drove when license under restraint and careless driving. Munn was arrested in the area of US Highway 24 South on Oct. 25.
Buena Vista resident David Ludders, 38, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of domestic violence and protection order violation in the area of East Main Street on Oct. 26.
Portsmouth, R.I. resident Christopher Norton, 23, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street on Oct. 28.
Buena Vista resident Johnathen Haschets, 25, was issued a summons to county court on charges of compulsory insurance and no license plates in the area of West Main Street on Oct. 30.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the The Chaffee County Times, and this updated information will be published.
