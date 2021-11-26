The Buena Vista Police Department reported the following activity for the month of October:
Richard Brannon was arrested on Warrants from Chaffee County for Failure to Appear and Failure to Comply. He was arrested in the area of North Railroad Street Oct. 1.
Buena Vista resident Evgeniya Garcia, 31, was issued a summons on charges of Duty Upon Striking Unattended Vehicle in the area of U.S. 24 South Oct. 3.
Gainesville, Fla. resident Akshay Kumar, 26, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street Oct. 5.
Johnstown resident Dallas Smith, 32, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street Oct. 5.
Buena Vista resident Victor Chartier, 27, was issued a citation on charges of Disregarded Stop Sign in the area of South Court Street Oct. 5.
Hartsel resident Robert Cain, 71, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of South Railroad Street Oct. 7.
Medina, Ohio resident Laura MacDonald, 62, was issued a citation on charges of Compulsory Insurance. She was also charged with Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit & No registration card in vehicle. Summons was issued in the area of East Main Street Oct. 7.
Melody Richards, 45, address listed as Homeless, was arrested and taken to CCDC on a Warrant from Weld County in the area of Arizona Street Oct. 7.
Denver resident Alexandra Hause, 31, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street Oct. 8.
Delavan, Wis. resident Karen Cervenka, 65, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of County Road 317 Oct. 8.
Durango resident Scott Gates, 56, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Dr. Oct. 13.
Hartsel resident Tristian Struna, 19, was issued a citation on charges of Careless Driving in the area of Gregg Drive Oct. 13.
Buena Vista resident Antonio Navarrette, 25, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of County Road 317 Oct. 14.
Buena Vista resident Matthew Yandell, 21, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of Theft. He was also charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The arrest took place in the area of U.S. 24 North Oct. 14.
Aaron Radcliffe, 29, address listed as Homeless, was issued a summons on charges of Disorderly Conduct in the area of U.S. 24 South Oct. 16.
Buena Vista resident Tamara Shields, 59, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of Child Abuse X2 in the area of East Pine Street Oct. 16.
Aaron Radcliffe, 29, address listed as Homeless was arrested and taken to CCDC on a Warrant from Chaffee County. He was also issued a summons on charges of Disorderly Conduct. The arrest took place in the area of U.S. 24 South Oct. 16.
Buena Vista resident Ryan Patterson, 51, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of D.U.I. in the area of U.S. 24 North Oct. 21.
Orlando, Fla. resident Dino Dimario, 44, was issued a summons on charges of Speeding 25+ MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street Oct. 21.
A 16-year-old male from Buena Vista was issued a summons on charges of Possession of Marijuana in the area of East Main Street Oct. 22.
Buena Vista resident Aaron McDowell, 48, was issued a summons on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates & Drove Vehicle When License Under Restraint (Revoked) in the area of West Main Street Oct. 24.
Buena Vista resident Francine Ortega, 35, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street Oct. 24.
San Diego, Calif. resident Paul Himberger, 36, was issued a summons on charges of Speeding 25+ MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street Oct. 25.
Buena Vista resident Ellis Athanas, 29, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Drive Oct. 30.
Guffey resident Donavon Johnson, 62, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of U.S. 24 South Oct. 30.
Buena Vista resident Brian Allen, 41, was issued a citation on charges of Failed to Yield to Pedestrian in Crosswalk in the area of U.S. 24 South Oct. 31.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the The Chaffee County Times, and this updated information will be published.
