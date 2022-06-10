By The Buena Vista Planning and Zoning Commission approved a major site plan June 1 for 19 multi-family residential units and accessory office/personal service uses at 326 East Arkansas St.
Developers Jerry Champlin and Tania McEvoy-Champlin, who purchased the property from the town in 2019, filed the project known as the BV Basecamp.
It will host 12 off-street parking spaces, 19 long term rental units, a central courtyard and will be constructed from recycled shipping containers.
The design for the project is to create an interesting and modern aesthetic by stacking the units on top of each other in a somewhat tiered fashion.
Upon review of the application, the commission found the design fell within the threshold for a Major Site Plan Review, was reviewed in accordance of development and design standards and was within the downtown context for public improvements.
The site plan was agreed upon unanimously as is without further improvements, commissioner Tony LaGreca motioned and commissioner Craig Brown seconded it.
Planning and Zoning Commission approved a special use permit for 3 years for the rental of the property at 637 E. Main St.
The property is a small single family home that was built in 1967 and is currently under the ownership of Aesthetic Acres LLC.
The building currently sits on three plots of land in the area and has vacant land to the east and west of the property.
Dr. Edward W. Carriere Jr. submitted the application for this permit with the intent to use the site as a short term rental.
The commission approved the permit and short term rental after seeing that it was consistent with the comprehensive plan for the area. When asked why only three years the Commission answered that the surrounding area had not been viewed for development yet and the 3 years will give them adequate time to view the development of the surrounding area in case changes needed to be made to the contract. This would also allow the owner to use the property as is before they could build or remodel the current building.
The site plan permit was approved unanimously.
