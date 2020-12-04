The Buena Vista Municipal Court reported the following activity:
June
Jordan Cunliffe failed to appear on a continued case on charges of Operated Vehicle No Insurance & Child Restraint Systems. A warrant was issued.
Dustin Dieckow appeared on a continued case on charges of Vicious Dog Prohibited. His case was continued to July court.
Juan Grimaldo-Silva failed to appear on charges of Speeding 10-59 MPH Over the limit. A default judgment was entered.
Lindsey McKinley failed to appear on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the limit. A default judgment was issued.
A case for Doug Cobb on charges of Dog at Large was dismissed.
July
Jodi Pyles failed to appear on charges of Speeding 25+ MPH Over the limit and Operated Vehicle-No Insurance. A warrant for failure to appear was issued.
Anthony Cardullo signed a plea agreement on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH over the limit. The charge was amended to Vehicle not Equipped with Turn Signals.
Brian Haffner failed to appear on charges of Limitation on Backing. A default judgment was entered.
Sarah Pekarske failed to appear on charges of Following too Closely. A default judgment was entered.
Holly Masters appeared on charges of Vicious Dog Prohibited. She pled guilty and was found guilty on the charge.
William Williams appeared on charges of Barking Dog. The case was dismissed.
Arizona Hager appeared on charges of Operated Vehicle-No Insurance & Failed to Yield. The charge of Operated Vehicle-No Insurance was dismissed upon proof of insurance and she pled guilty and was found guilty on the charge of Failed to Yield.
Nicole Hill appeared on charges of Dog @ Large & Vicious Dog Prohibited. She pled guilty to the charge of Dog atLarge & the charge of Vicious Dog Prohibited was dismissed.
August
Dustin Dieckow appeared with counsel on charges of Vicious Dog Prohibited. The case was continued to September court.
Lawrence Goode appeared with counsel on charges of Careless Driving. He pled guilty and was found guilty on the charge.
Savannah Jackson failed to appear on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the limit. A default judgment was entered.
September
A case for Dustin Dieckow on charges of Vicious Dog Prohibited was dismissed and s
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.