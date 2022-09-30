The Buena Vista Municipal Court processed the following cases:
January
Graelyn appeared on charges of a Parking Violation. She pled not guilty and the case was scheduled for a trial to the court.
Paul Himberger appeared on charges of Speeding 25 MPH Over the posted limit. He pled guilty on the charge and fines and fees were paid on the charge and the case was closed.
Oberon Hart-Carlson failed to appear on charges of Camping on Public Property. A warrant was issued.
Aaron Radcliffe failed to appear on a warrant for Disorderly Conduct and the warrant was reissued.
Dana Harrison failed to appear on a warrant for trespassing deemed unlawful and the warrant was reissued.
February
Jerry Poppert Failed to Appear for a Jury Trial on charges of Dog at Large and a Warrant was issued.
March
Laura Krauss Failed to Appear on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the Limit. A Default Judgment was entered.
Robert Kessler appeared on charges of Violations of Building Code & Accessory Structure Permit Required. A 6-month deferred sentence was entered on the charge with compliance of codes.
Erick Steen appeared on charges of Dog at Large, he pled guilty and was found guilty on the charge. Fines & fees were assessed in the amount of $75.00.
Jerry Poppert appeared on charges of Dog at Large, he pled not guilty and requested a jury trial.
Graelyn appeared on charges of Parking Violation. The charge was dismissed.
Jerry Poppert appeared on charges of Storage of RV/Trailers. The case was continued to May 16, 2022.
Jerry Poppert appeared on charges of Authority to Tow Vehicle. The case was continued to May 16, 2022.
Jerry Poppert appeared on a Warrant for Failure to Appear on charges of Dog at Large, the case was scheduled for a jury trial on June 22, 2022.
April
Emmanuel Jeanmarie appeared on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit. He pled not guilty and requested a trial to the court.
Makenzie Murray Failed to Appear on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit. A Default Judgment was entered.
Rhonda Schaefer Failed to Appear on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit. A Default Judgment was entered.
Dana Harrison Failed to Appear on charges of Trespassing Deemed Unlawful. A Warrant was issued.
May
Alexandria Prince Failed to Appear on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit. A Default Judgment was entered.
Blayne Ippollto Failed to Appear on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit. A Default Judgement was entered.
Daniel Roberts appeared on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit. The charge was amended to Exceeding Speed too Fast for Conditions. Fines & fees in the amount of $231.00 were assessed.
A male juvenile who was charged with Failed to Yield & Careless Driving signed a plea agreement that dismissed the charge of Failed to Yield and the charge of Careless Driving was amended to Unsafe Vehicle. Fines & fees in the amount of $141.00 were assessed.
Jerry Poppert appeared on two separate charges of: Dog at Large, a jury trial was scheduled for both charges; one charge of Storage of RV/Trailers was scheduled for a Trial to the Court and one charge of Authority to Tow Vehicle was also scheduled for a Trial to the Court.
Dana Harrison appeared on a Warrant for Failure to Appear on charges of Trespassing Deemed Unlawful. A Stipulation for Deferred Judgment was signed on the charge.
Georgeanne Hansen Failed to Appear on charges of Dog at Large. A Warrant was issued.
Emmanuel Jeanmarie appeared for a Trial to the Court on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the limit. He was found guilty on the charge. Fines & fees in the amount of $418.00 were assessed on the charge.
June
Sai Badduri Failed to Appear on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit. A Default Judgment was entered.
Zachary Anderson Failed to Appear on charges of Parking Violation. The fine will be turned over for collection.
Samantha Starmann Failed to Appear on charges of Parking Violation. The fine will be turned over for collection
Jerry Poppert appeared on charges of Dog at Large for a jury trial. He was found guilty on the charge and fines & fees in the amount of $72.50 were assessed.
