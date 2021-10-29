Buena Vista Municipal Court reported the following activity:
February 2021
William Colt failed to appear on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit and a Default Judgment was entered.
Jordan Cunliffe failed to appear on charges of No Proof of Insurance and a warrant was issued.
March 2021
Sean Macha failed to appear on charges of Disregarded Stop Sign and a Default Judgment was entered.
Nicole Bellingham failed to appear on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit and a Default Judgment was entered.
A Male Juvenile had charges dropped for Turn Signal Violation & Speeding after completion of a defensive driving course.
April 2021
Marcus Hearne failed to appear on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit. A Default Judgment was entered.
Jill McQueen appeared on charges of Dog @ Large. The case was dismissed.
Justin Walsh appeared on charges of Criminal Mischief. He pled not guilty on the charge and requested a Trial to the Court.
Jodi Pyles appeared on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of Speeding 25 + MPH over the limit. The warrant was quashed and payment arrangements were made on the charge.
May 2021
Jack Walton failed to appear on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit. A Default Judgment was entered.
Matthew Smolinski failed to appear on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit. A Default Judgment was entered.
Kevin Peck failed to appear on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit. A Default Judgment was entered.
Kiley Finley failed to appear on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit. A Default Judgment was entered.
Jerry Wilsey’s case for Barking Dog was dismissed.
A Male Juvenile appeared on charges of Harassment. The case was continued to September court with the possibility of dismissal with no further contacts with the defendant.
Heidi Leibseit appeared on charges of Littering. This case was dismissed.
June 2021
Evan Beasley failed to appear on charges of Disregarded Stop Sign. A Default Judgment was entered.
Jonathan Burnett failed to appear on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit. A Default Judgment was entered.
Michael Thorley failed to appear on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit. A Default Judgment was entered.
Valerie Martinez appeared on charges of Dog @ Large. She pled guilty and was found guilty on the charge. Fines & fees were paid and the case is closed.
July 2021
Hannah Boyd failed to appear on charges of Disregarded Stop Sign. A Default Judgment was entered.
Isaac Jopson failed to appear on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the limit. A Default Judgment was entered.
Joslyn Reyes appeared on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the limit, the charge was amended to Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the limit.
Jared Schneekloth failed to appear on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the limit. A Default Judgment was entered.
Emily Niman’s charge of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the limit was continued to August court.
Andrew Sigley failed to appear on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit. A Default Judgment was entered.
Wylie Hayden’s charge of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the limit was continued to August court.
A male juvenile’s charge of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the limit was amended to Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit.
Jerry Poppert appeared on charges of Dog @ Large. A jury trial was requested.
Jerry Willsey appeared on 2 separate charges of Barking Dog. He pled guilty and was found guilty on the charges. Fines & fees were assessed and the cases were closed.
Loren Frederick appeared on charges of Vicious Dog Prohibited. He pled guilty and was found guilty on the charge. Fines & fees were assessed, and the case was held open for 60 days for restitution.
Eloy Chavez appeared on charges of Disorderly Conduct. The case was dismissed.
August 2021
Lendi Krizogono failed to appear on a Parking Violation. The amount due will be turned over for collection.
Emily Niman failed to appear on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit. A default judgment was entered.
Kevin Neises pled not guilty on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the limit. A trial to the court was scheduled for November.
Richard Ward failed to appear on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit. A default judgment was entered.
Hayden Wylie failed to appear on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit. A default judgment was entered.
Justin Walsh appeared on charges of Criminal Mischief, he was found guilty on the charges and paid fines & fees. The case was closed.
September 2021
James Valderrama failed to appear on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit. A default judgment was entered.
Angela Goodman appeared on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit. The case was continued to the October court session.
Michael Crump appeared on charges of Disregarded Stop Sign. The charge was amended to Limitations on Backing.
Stephen Bruner’s case for Barking Dog was continued to the October court session.
Melissa Moore’s case for Vicious Dogs Prohibited was continued to the October court session.
Andrew Limoncelli appeared on charges of Underage Possession of Alcohol. He was found guilty on the charge. The case was closed.
