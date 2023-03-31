Buena Vista Municipal Court reports for December, 2022 include:
Dekevian Owens failed to appear on charges of Careless Driving. A default judgment was entered.
Amos Hatfield failed to appear on charges of Limitations on Backing. A default judgment was entered.
Kristen Bentley appeared on charges of Vicious Dog. She pled guilty and was found guilty on the charge.
Buena Vista Municipal Court reports for January, 2023 include:
Chase Hollenbeck failed to appear on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit. A Default Judgment was entered.
Corbin Ail failed to appear on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit. A Default Judgment was entered.
Joseph Determan appeared on charges of Operated Vehicle-No Insurance & Disregarded Lawful Order from a Police Officer. The charge of No Insurance was dismissed upon proof of insurance. He pled guilty and was found guilty on the charge of Disregarded Lawful Order from a Police Officer. Fines and fees were assessed on the charge in the amount of $222.50.
Trevor LeRoss failed to appear on a warrant for Theft. A warrant was re-issued for failure to appear.
