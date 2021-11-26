Kyle Hanson failed to appear on charges of Failed to Yield to Pedestrian in Crosswalk. A Default Judgment was entered.
Riley O’Donnell’s charge of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the Limit was amended to Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the Limit.
Monique Tyler failed to appear on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the Limit. A Default Judgment was entered.
Stephen Bruner pled guilty to the charge of Barking Dog.
Angela Goodman appeared on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the Limit and the charge was amended to a 3 point penalty for speeding instead of a 4 point penalty.
Jerry Poppert failed to appear on charges of Storage of RV/Trailers and his case was continued to the November court session.
Melissa Moore appeared on charges of Vicious Dogs Prohibited. She pled guilty on the charge.
Joseph Lawrence charge of Speeding 25+ MPH Over the Limit was amended to Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the Limit.
Dana Harrison failed to appear on charges of Trespassing Deemed Unlawful. A warrant was issued for failure to appear.
Robert Kessler appeared on charges of Violations of Building Code & Accessory Structure Permit Required X3. The case was continued to the November court session.
Jeffrey Wilkinson failed to appear on charges of Trespassing Deemed Unlawful. A warrant was issued for failure to appear.
