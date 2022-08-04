Total sales tax revenue for May 2022 continued to grow, new town treasurer Phillip Puckett reported at the July 26 board of trustees meeting.
The monthly sales tax were reported at $440,639.47 for the period, a 9.94 percent increase from May 2021’s $397,121.77 or $43,517.70 more this year.
Local tax revenue grew by 7.37 percent from $267,570 in 2021 to $287,294 in 2022. Remote tax sales also grew by 35.48 percent from $53,554 in 2021 to $72,556 in 2022.
According to projections sales tax will continue this trend of growth throughout the rest of the year, thanks to the growing influence of tourism on the town.
