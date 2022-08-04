May Tax sales

Total sales tax revenue for May 2022 continued to grow, new town treasurer Phillip Puckett reported at the July 26 board of trustees meeting.

The monthly sales tax were reported at $440,639.47 for the period, a 9.94 percent increase from May 2021’s $397,121.77 or $43,517.70 more this year.

