The latest town tax revenue data was reported in the Sept. 28 board of trustees meeting.
Town treasurer Michelle Stoke revealed that, as predicted, revenues for the month of July topped those of June and set a new record all-time high.
“Growth from 2020 is still pushing 33% and the excess over-budget is 28%,” said Stoke.
Further details from Stoke’s report show a 21% increase for local tax revenues collected during the month of July as compared with 2020 and a 24% increase in remote tax revenues.
Combined growth for the month of July from 2020 to 2021 was 23.5%.
Remote tax revenues fell somewhat from June, when they set an all-time record at $74,375, to July 2021. Remote tax revenues also fell from June to July in 2020.
The majority of surplus funds have been earmarked for capital improvement projects such as a new police station and town hall.
