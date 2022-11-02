linebacker Ethan Flavin

Buena Vista linebacker Ethan Flavin wraps up a receiver during a game earlier this season. The senior leads the Demons with 8.2 tackles per game.

 Dave Schiefelbein file

The No. 4 Demons host old Tri-Peaks League conference foe Colorado Springs Christian at 6 p.m., Friday.

No. 5 seed Yuma (6-3, 2-3) hosts No. 12 Rye (8-1, 5-0) in the other half of the bracket.

