World Kindness Day was Friday, Nov. 13, and inmates at the Buena Vista Correctional Complex celebrated with a neighborly gift to patients at UCHealth hospitals in northern Colorado.
BVCC’s charity knitting circle made red sweaters and blue booties for newborn patients at Longs Peak Hospital in Longmont, Greeley Hospital in Greeley, Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland and Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, said UCHealth marketing and communications director Kelly Tracer.
The knit outfits were inspired by the iconic cardigan-and-sneaker style of Fred Rogers in his long-running children’s television show “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood.”
“Charity knitting circles in prisons give incarcerated individuals the opportunity to contribute to society and make the world a better place,’ Tracer said.
The knitting circle worked for six months to make 50 sweater and bootie sets, she said.
“We are so touched by all that the men in this charity knitting circle did for families nearly 200 miles away,” said Ashley Kasprzak, the development officer for UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation and Longs Peak Hospital Foundation. “Now we’re hoping this inspires others out there to spread a little kindness in their own way as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.