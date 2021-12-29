Melissa Traynham, executive director for Buena Vista’s Chamber of Commerce, is leaving the position and the town.
Starting on staff with the chamber as events coordinator in fall of 2019, Traynham was promoted to executive director in late summer of 2020.
“I am moving back east, to where my family is,” said Traynham. “On to a new chapter.”
She said she’ll stay on with the chamber remotely and assist with chamber duties and on-boarding a new director.
With no future job lined up yet, Traynham expects to find another directorship at a nonprofit and said she has discovered that she enjoys remote work and will seek a position accordingly.
