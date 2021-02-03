In a quickly called special meeting Monday evening that culminated discussions that began just last week, the Buena Vist board of trustees voted unanimously to approve an assignment of a contract to buy real estate north of town for $1,385,000.
The funds will be allocated from the town’s water fund.
The 103-acre property, located 10 miles north of town, west of U.S. Highway 24 near Tomken Machine has several buildings and includes a deeded 3.1 cubic feet per second water right on the Arkansas River dating to 1882 out of the Dryfield Ditch.
Town administrator Phillip Puckett called the agreement to purchase “a milestone for town … it really helps fulfill one of the highest priorities town has had for several years.”
The precise structure of the agreement is that real estate agent Lynette Neesen is listed as the buyer of the property “to protect the identity of town as we went through terms,” Puckett said.
What trustees approved Monday was the assignment of the listed buyer of property from Neesen to Puckett on behalf of the town.
Puckett said that town was alerted to the property by a real estate broker serving on the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission.
Negotiations with the sellers, Robert J. and Katherine A. Haug, began last week and town staff worked through the weekend to finalize the negotiations and put together the contract brought before trustees Monday.
“We still have a lot of things to get through, but we’ve reached terms on an agreement, and that’s a big deal,” Puckett said.
Some of those things include conducting an evaluation of the water with the town’s water engineers “to ensure that it aligns to our offering price and to what we assume we’re getting.”
Puckett said town staff is also eager to begin evaluating how the town might use the land and its structures as well as the water right.
The closing date is set for March 12. The town has until March 5 to cancel the agreement if the water is deemed unsatisfactory.
The agreement also includes a provision that allows the property owners to continue living on the property after it is sold until May, when the town will take full possession.
Fifty-six acres of the property are currently irrigated by the water right. Town special projects manager Joel Benson said that the evaluation of the water would take into account return flows to the Arkansas “to avoid a buy-and-dry situation.”
“Looking at our water portfolio and the strategy that we’ve had recently in pursuing water, this one really hits the high mark when looking at diversifying our portfolio,” Puckett said of the Dryfield Ditch right’s location on the Arkansas. “Off of Cottonwood (Creek), something that isn’t directly off of Cottonwood. This water right helps us achieve that.”
