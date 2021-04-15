Buena Vista code enforcement officer Grant Bryans submitted a report on short-term rental activity in the first quarter of 2021 to the town board of trustees Tuesday, finding that 118 total licenses for STRs were issued in town.
In 2021 so far, 99 STR licenses were renewed and 19 new licenses were issued. That means that housing units used as short term rentals account for 6% of the total housing units in BV, Bryans said in his report.
Most of these licenses were issued to homes in residential zoning districts, with 33 STR’s in the R-1 district, or 28%; 14 in R-2 and 16 in R-3. R-1 zones are low density residential, and R-3 are the residential zones with the highest density.
Additionally, 13 STRs were in zone R2OT, the general density old town district and 9 were in the low-density old town district. Fourteen STRs were in the South Main development.
Of the 118 licenses, 77, or 65%, were owned by non-locals, meaning the owner did not have a Buena Vista mailing address.
Twenty-eight STRs were the owner’s primary residence, while 90, or 76% were secondary homes.
Bryans reported that the town brought in $12,750 in revenue from STR licenses in the first quarter.
