Buena Vista’s Fourth of July parade and festival, along with our town’s Gold Rush Days may be months away, but vendors and participants can start signing up now.
Mallory and Jason Brooks, who are stepping up to produce this year’s events, have announced that the registration forms for participants and vendors are now open.
Mallory, who is the events coordinator for the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce, and her husband Jason have helped produce the two events in the past.
Though a rumor circulated she and Jason had bought the events from the chamber, Mallory emphasized that was not the case.
“We are stepping in to help produce them because we want them to continue and because the chamber of commerce needs to focus on all they do to support and grow our local businesses,” Brooks said in an email. “We love our BV community, and we are here to give back whenever we can.”
This year’s Fourth of July Parade will kick off at 10 a.m. and follow last year’s route, led by the American Legion.
There will also be more handicap options available at the start, and Brooks encourages people to reach out if they will need additional assistance. While participation in the parade is free, they will be collecting $5 donations from registrants for the American Legion.
After a number of concerns about crowd control from participants, Brooks said there will be barriers between the crowd and the parade to keep children from running into the street.
Though the police department has asked no candy be thrown, the parade participants can pass candy out.
The Fourth of July festival will be held in McPhelemy Park from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m Tuesday, July 4. Additionally, the BV Chamber will host a beer garden and live music on the park’s new legacy stage. Vendor setup will open Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning ahead of the festival.
Gold Rush Days 2023 will take place during the second weekend in August, and will feature a location change from McPhelemy Park to East Main Street between South Main and Court Street.
Brooks said the shift will help avoid blocking local businesses and bring the festivities closer to the Heritage Museum.
“We will not be further west than that to avoid blocking our local businesses. We want to involve the Heritage Museum more since heritage is what this event is all about,” she said. “We also want to be closer to the burro race start and finish (line).”
The relocation will also provide more space for food trucks and attractions.
Brooks says they plan to spend more than twice what was spent on advertising and signage for last year’s festivities and are working to involve the school and other local organizations to bring fun competitions and performances.
“We will also have better parking, which was a concern when using McPhelemy Park,” she said. “I know that many (participants) will not be happy with this move, but I want you to know that we are keeping the community first and foremost in our mind, and we are confident that this will be a fantastic event. We might even bring back the toilet (seat) races.”
Vendor fees for both the Fourth of July Festival and Gold Rush Days are lower this year, at $140 and $220 per booth respectively.
“We want this to feel like the town’s event,” she said. “Something we are all proud of.”
Those interested can register for the parade, festival and Gold Rush Days online at the links below:
