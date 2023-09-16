Bronco Driver Magazine’s annual Bronco Super Celebration returned to the Buena Vista Rodeo Grounds last weekend.
The event has been a staple since it began in Townsend, Tennessee. In 2020, the celebration migrated west when Buena Vista hosted the official unveiling of the 2021 Bronco.
“The first time we came, it snowed 8 inches. Next time, I remember it being hotter than this,” said Luke Thomason of Huntingdon, Tenn. “This year, it's just perfect.”
Thomason attended the Super Celebration with his father Bud and friend Clint Butler, all lifelong Bronco riders looking to get out on wilder terrain than they typically find in the old, weathered Appalachian Mountains.
“Being close to that got us involved,” Thomason said. “What we like about this one is they do the trail rides. In Tennessee, that's not available.”
Motorized trails are more limited in the Smokies: “You can't use the public land in Tennessee unless you've got hiking boots,” Butler said.
The group toured many big names in local four-wheeling, including Tincup Pass, Hancock Pass and Mount Antero. On Friday, they relaxed under an awning by their vehicles, chatting with other event-goers they knew from back East, resting and recuperating.
“It wasn't bad, but it was a harder trail than we were anticipating,” Thomason said of Tincup. “We spent many hours out there doing those. That's why we're here today!”
Now Buena Vista joins Townsend, Tenn., Wisconsin Dells, Wis., and Carson City, Nev., as destinations for the Bronco Nation.
“This was our biggest year,” said Thomas Broberg, the publisher of Bronco Driver Magazine, who puts on the Super Celebration. “It’s gotten bigger every year.”
This year, Broberg said, attendees were treated to rare experiences like driving across the Royal Gorge Bridge and full tours of historic St. Elmo.
Broberg said that this year’s event had 325 registered Broncos and 800 visitors, up from 300 Broncos and 500 visitors in 2022.
“Everybody wants to help everybody. If you have a problem, you can all be standing around and talking and asking questions and trading parts,” said Dan MacDonald of Broomfield, a first-time attendee.
Several professional vendors dealing in Broncos were also at the Rodeo Grounds, like Thomas Kincer of Kincer Chassis, based outside Knoxville.
Kincer builds chassis and powertrains for 1966-1977 Broncos. The impact of coming to events like the Super Celebration on his business is “hard to tell because you're not taking home a whole chassis today.”
“It creates more of an awareness, but really it's because we're enthusiasts at heart,” said Kincer. “It's always good to pick up a build or two while we're here, but it's really because we enjoy it.”
Kincer has been to every Bronco Super Celebration since the first in Tennessee.
“I was going to those shows before I even owned a business,” Kincer said. “Just the love of the Bronco.”
Like many Bronco super celebrators at the Rodeo Grounds, Kincer’s love of the Ford Bronco has been lifelong: “They say once you get bit by the Bronco Bug, you're always bit.”
“I had a Bronco growing up, a '78. I was one of the first generation,” MacDonald said. He also has some of the newer models, reintroduced in 2020 after a 25-year hiatus. “I like the old one better. I like driving the new one a little bit more – air conditioning, power windows, cruise control – but I like the old one better.”
Was there friction in the Bronco community between the old-timers and the newcomers?
“I think it's starting to come together more,” said Doug Millicent of Thornton. “At first, there was a separation, but now we all park together.”
