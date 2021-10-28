The topic of housing and development once again featured prominently at the Buena Vista board of trustees meeting Oct. 26. The board decided to move forward with the plans to develop two lots at Carbonate Street for more multi-family housing.
“How cool was that tonight – what we did with the Carbonate Street project?” said trustee David Volpe at the meeting’s end. “We’ve been talking about this for years and to finally do something with it is pretty amazing.”
The primary goals outlined under the plan are to effect a minimum of 65 new units of housing with rents or sale prices serving households earning between 60–140% area median income. The units would not be allowed for short term rental and tenant selection process and criteria would prefer local employers and employees.
Additional goals outlined included providing new childcare space and commercial spaces for local year-round enterprises.
Long-term ownership and management would fall eventually to the Chaffee Housing Authority.
The main question around the Carbonate Street lots, said planning director Joseph Teipel, was what part the CHA might play in the coming months.
“The end result of both options is ultimately the same,” he said.
Teipel said that housing would likely be developed faster, and with more influence by the trustees if the town requested proposals and partnered with a private sector developer directly.
While putting more burden on town staff, the CHA is also in a process of building up staff and has many projects around the county, he said.
Both options involved transfer of town-owned lands, either to a private developer or to the CHA, with deed restrictions requiring affordable housing in perpetuity.
Trustee Libby Fay asked if it wasn’t fundamentally different transferring to a private developer or a CHA. Teipel and CHA director Becky Gray together explained that housing authorities typically play a role to some extent in public-private partnerships of these kinds and end up as eventual owners after a 15- or 20-year period.
“I’m having trouble balancing the role of government, the community needs and fiduciary responsibility,” said Volpe. “Is it essentially just donating the land to this project?”
“It is a question of what is the value of that land beyond just dollars?” said Teipel. “There’s these other priorities of community which have been voiced pretty clearly – not only in the report by the community foundation but for years now – around affordable housing, childcare, more vibrant, year-round development.
“The value to the taxpayer, the fiduciary responsibility, is one of community benefit. And these properties in particular, sure, we could get a pretty penny for them. But that’s not going to equate to 65 housing units plus child care and development anywhere else in this community.”
Gray had mentioned the importance of this sort of development in the work session prior to the meeting as well. She was presenting budget requests for the CHA to the board.
Gray’s intentions for the CHA in the coming year, she said, include hiring a deputy director and pursuing an updated housing needs assessment. The last assessment was produced in 2016, 2 years before Gray started with the CHA.
“At that time the production goal was 270 houses a year of affordable housing for 10 years starting in 2016 to get caught up to our demand,” she said. “We’re nowhere near meeting those goals.
“We certainly didn’t have any organizational infrastructure in place to address that. So I think we’ve come a long way since then but still, we’re clearly behind on our production goals.”
Gray said she is drafting a request for proposals for an assessment that would reveal district-specific housing unit needs and projected growth within the county. She also is proposing a nexus study on STRs.
“I also am asking that production be broken across the housing spectrum. So not only housing affordable to people earning 60% AMI but also housing that’s affordable to people earning 200% AMI,” she said. “So that your staff can use that as an evaluation tool when reviewing development proposals.”
Housing was also on the minds of members of the public who came to comment. The first was former trustee and Deerhammer owner Amy Eckstein.
“I am here to advocate that all American Rescue Plan Act dollars go in an affordable housing fund,” she said.
Also speaking during public comment was Read McCulloch to report on the achievements and future plans of the Chaffee Housing Trust.
Read said the CHT has assisted 12 households in Chaffee County since their start in 2019, five of them in BV, in assisting lower income families to purchase and own homes and begin generating intergenerational equity.
“The job of the organization is to not only develop these households, but to then steward them over the long haul so that in perpetuity, every time we build a home that is affordable, it stays affordable,” he said. “And one family after another, after another can take advantage of that – build some the equity that they need to move on to a market-rate house.
“About 7 out of 10 Community Land Trust homeowners move on to the open market. So this is a stepping stone into the market and a real crucial part of the housing continuum.”
One of the organization’s major successes in town was helping a new teacher in BV schools purchase a home and stay in the area, he said.
The board also saw a presentation and proposals for water treatment plant expansions, and discussed next steps and broad visions for the continuing evolution of the town’s master water plan.
Finally, the board heard a progress update from code enforcement officer Grant Bryans on bears and trash.
Bryans said good progress has been made but recommended the board consider either bear-proof trashcan mandates or amended ordinances concerning litter-producing trash.
The board opted for the latter, directing staff to work with Bryans to write up language for increased and graduated fines for litter-producing trash.
