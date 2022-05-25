Here are the top items from the May 23 meeting of the Buena Vista school board:
The meeting of the board of education lasted for only 15 minutes as board members read over the consent agenda before approving it and then adjourning.
The consent agenda held items 6.1 through 6.10 some of which were discussed during a special meeting on May 16.
These items were the proposal of finding a real estate broker for the Buena Vista school district, the resignation of a staff member from BVSD and the hiring of two new staff members one for Chaffee County High School and one for Buena Vista High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.