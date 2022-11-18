The last hurdle for meeting requirements of the 1041 permit extension for Blue Triton Brands is close to being finalized.
A conservation easement agreement between Blue Triton Brands and Colorado Parks and Wildlife is in its final draft stage and is in the process of review, Larry Lawrence of Blue Triton told Chaffee County commissioners at their Tuesday meeting.
“We’re now working through any final comments, so we’re pretty close to done with everything, and we’re looking forward to getting signatures on paper and being done with the conservation easement,” Lawrence said.
The agreement for the Bighorn Springs State Wildlife Area easement, a stipulation of the 1041 extended permit for Blue Triton to run its water pumping operation near Ruby Mountain in Nathrop, is nearing completion by the Dec. 31 deadline set by Chaffee County Board of Commissioners when they approved the extension in July.
The conservation easement conserves 120 acres and includes a fishing easement, new trails and interpretive signage.
Sean Shepherd, CPW area wildlife manager, said the main concern they had was that the conservation easement would be subordinate to the 1041 permit, and future boards might allow activity that could remove the value of a conservation easement to CPW.
However, he said, those issues have been resolved in the language of the proposed agreement.
It remains for the agreement to be finalized by Dec. 31.
In other business commissioners:
• Approved a change of an additional $20,000 for the Granite Bridge Design Contract with Otak Inc.
• Approved a liquor license for Triggers Liquors LLC at 22763 U.S. 50.
The vote was 2-1 with Commissioner Greg Felt opposed, in response to an irregularity with the applicant’s paperwork in which a 20-year-old DUI charge was not disclosed.
The applicant, Steven Elliot, said he “truly forgot” the incident, which was adjudicated in a military court.
•Discussed a Transportation Advisory Board request for support for hiring a consultant to explore state and federal transportation grants and develop a multimodal transportation plan.
• Approved an extension to March 7 on a moratorium on the acceptance of certain land use applications pending the adoption of water adequacy standards and in connection with the update and implementation of the Chaffee County Land Use Code.
The extension is set to coincide with the intended completion date of Module 2 of the land use code update.
• Approved a letter of support for Envision Chaffee County for a Colorado Water Conservation Board grant application regarding restoration treatments on Fourmile Creek.
