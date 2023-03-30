BLM logo

The Bureau of Land Management is accepting competitive bids to lease public lands for solar energy projects on approximately 1,064 acres in Saguache County in the Cañon City district.

The De Tilla Gulch Solar Energy Zone is one of 17 Solar Energy Zones, amounting to 303,900 acres of public lands set aside in 2013 for a period of 20 years for future solar energy development.

