The Bureau of Land Management is accepting competitive bids to lease public lands for solar energy projects on approximately 1,064 acres in Saguache County in the Cañon City district.
The De Tilla Gulch Solar Energy Zone is one of 17 Solar Energy Zones, amounting to 303,900 acres of public lands set aside in 2013 for a period of 20 years for future solar energy development.
The lands remained open to mineral and geothermal leasing and mineral material sales. The three other described SEZs in Colorado sit in areas in the San Luis Valley, near the state’s southern border. There are also described zones in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah.
The solar energy zones were first established in 2012 under the Obama-Biden administration to speed the development of solar projects on public land with both high potential for production and low potential for resource conflicts. These were identified through a programmatic environmental impact statement that assessed the development of utility-scale solar energy on public lands in the western United States.
“These areas represent some of our nation’s best opportunities to develop clean, renewable energy that will not only create good-paying jobs but reduce our dependence on fossil fuels, reshaping America’s energy economy for the future,” said Levi Spellman, public affairs officer for the BLM’s Rocky Mountain District.
The De Tilla Gulch SEZ is described in the public order, published in the Federal Register on July 5, 2013. The land runs along U.S. Hwy. 285 and extends east. The zone has 1,064 contiguous acres available for development.
“The viability of utility-scale energy has increased substantially in recent years,” Spellman said. “The BLM received multiple expressions of interest and three nominations on the 1,064-acre parcel in the De Tilla Gulch area.”
According to a notice issued on March 24, the BLM Rocky Mountain District Office has received interest to lease lands within the De Tilla Gulch Solar Energy Zone.
The BLM will offer a lease for solar energy development within the SEZ in accordance with the competitive process described in 43 CFR part 2800, subpart 2809. Based on expressed interest, the SEZ will be offered in its entirety.
Plans for where the energy will be directed and other details will be included in the final development plan. The plan, which must be submitted by the bidder and closely reviewed by the BLM, will only receive approval after meeting all environmental and fiscal standards, regulations and requirements.
“The auction is only the first step toward finding an organization that is qualified, funded and capable of operating a utility-scale solar facility,” Spellman said. “The winning bid will then have a window in which to furnish a proposed plan of development. That proposal will then be evaluated for its potential impacts.”
The BLM has determined a minimum acceptable bid for the De Tilla Gulch SEZ of $35,824.88, which includes administrative costs incurred by the BLM as well as the known or potential value of the land, which is determined by the authorized officer.
The BLM will hold a competitive live auction at 10 a.m. local time on April 27, 2023. The auction will be held at the BLM Rocky Mountain District Office, located at 3028 East Main Street in Cañon City.
For additional information, contact District Manager Cathy Cook at the BLM Rocky Mountain District Office by telephone at 719-269-8554 or by email at ccook@blm.gov.
