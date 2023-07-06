The Bureau of Land Management is releasing a proposed updated resource management plan to guide management decisions for approximately 658,200 surface acres and 3.3 million acres of mineral estate in eastern Colorado. The agency’s Eastern Colorado Resource Management Plan (ECRMP) strikes a balance between multiple land-use priorities and is designed to replace two separate and outdated management plans from the 1980s and 1990s.
“This plan represents the culmination of countless hours of input and discussion from South Park to the Arkansas River Valley to the Eastern Plains. It restores balance to the management of public lands and strengthens our commitment to government-to-government relationships with Tribal Nations,” said BLM Colorado State Director Doug Vilsack. “Public lands will continue to be an economic driver of communities while conserving our resources and improving access to recreation for all.”
“The Royal Gorge Field Office manages a large geographic area representing a diversity of communities and uses of public lands,” said BLM Royal Gorge Field Manager Keith Berger. “We appreciate the input from cooperating agencies, stakeholders, and the public to help develop a plan that reflects those varied uses.”
Adhering to the BLM’s multiple-use mandate, the updated plan is structured to account for local communities' resources and cultural values. After inviting counsel from 17 Native American Tribes and soliciting public input, the ECRMP includes several specific goals that incorporate equity and environmental justice in managing eastern Colorado’s public lands. The ECRMP increases the conservation of public lands and waters while also maintaining access to vital mineral resources and promoting the creation of long-term, sustainable jobs for America’s working families.
In the South Park area, substantial input from local government, residents, and conservation organizations led to specific protections for unique wildlife, fisheries, and groundwater sources. In the Arkansas River Valley, public lands were protected for traditional use and for wildland characteristics, while also enhancing recreational use through the creation of special recreation management areas and backcountry conservation areas. To help streamline energy operations in eastern Colorado, the new plan removes minimal-yield areas from leasing consideration, focusing future development in areas of meaningful production potential.
“It can be challenging to manage such a large and diverse area. This plan will help us provide the most benefit to the people we serve—now, and in the future,” said BLM Rocky Mountain District Manager Cathy Cook.
Today’s publication in the Federal Register begins a 60-day Governor’s consistency review period and a 60-day period for public comment on proposed shooting closures. The BLM will also consider protests to the proposed plan received before Aug. 7, 2023.
The plan, associated documents, and further instructions for filing a protest or comment are available at the BLM National NEPA Register: https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/39877/570
All protests must be filed in writing with the BLM Director, either electronically via the BLM ePlanning site or as a hard copy. If submitting a protest in hard copy, it must be mailed to one of the following addresses:
Regular Mail:
BLM Director (210)
Attention: Protest Coordinator
P.O. Box 261117
Lakewood, CO 80226
Overnight Delivery:
BLM Director (210)
Attention: Protest Coordinator
Denver Federal Center
Building 40
Lakewood, CO 80225
Comments on the proposed shooting closures must be filed in writing either via email to BLM_CO_RG_RMP_Comments@blm.gov (preferred) or as a hard copy mailed to: RMP Project Manager Royal, Gorge Field Office, 3028 E. Main St., Cañon City, CO 81212.
For more information, please contact project manager John Smeins at jsmeins@blm.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.