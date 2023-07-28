The Bureau of Land Management Royal Gorge Field Office just released their proposed management plan for 658,000 acres of public lands located in central Colorado, mostly along the Arkansas River, between Salida and Cañon City.
This plan, officially known as the Eastern Colorado Resource Management Plan,will guide the use and management of these lands for decades to come, benefiting local communities, wildlife and the state. This BLM plan will manage wildlife, water, cultural resources, recreation areas, conservation areas, oil and gas development, road building and livestock management.
The proposed final plan includes significantly more protected areas than earlier drafts, in line with what community members, sportspeople, and conservationists have advocated for.
Since the planning process began in 2015, the BLM has worked to align this plan with local values and the state of Colorado’s goals. Thousands of public comments have been submitted through this process, highlighting the need for conservation and recreation designations within the plan.
The proposed RMP includes multiple conservation protections:
114,700 acres as lands with wilderness characteristics (LWC);
101,400 acres as Areas of Critical Environmental Concern (ACECs);
87,400 acres as Backcountry Conservation Areas;
Five river and stream segments, totalling 60 BLM river miles, were found suitable for inclusion in the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System, consisting of four segments of the Arkansas River along with Eightmile Creek; and
Strengthen recreation management using two management prescriptions: Special and Extensive Recreation Management Areas which includes 10 areas totaling 71,400 acres.
Coloradans have seen firsthand what types of activities are in store for these wildlands if they are not managed for protection. Since the ECRMP planning process began in 2015, BLM has moved forward with various energy development efforts in BLM’s Grape Creek Wilderness Study Area and nearby BLM managed wilderness quality lands, threatening and harming their conservation values.
These BLM public lands are important for outdoor recreation such as hiking, mountain biking, camping, fishing, and hunting. They provide wildlife habitat for big game and other species, and support healthy ecosystems that can help species persist in a changing climate.
“The low-elevation canyonlands and grasslands managed by BLM in Eastern Colorado are important both as wildlife habitat and critical links in the mountains-to-plains ecology of the region. Protection of these areas needs to be given the priority that is necessary in order to protect habitat and wildlife corridors,” said Jim Lockhart, president of Wild Connections.
These public lands are also an important economic asset that attracts people. Local businesses thrive and survive off of visitors that seek out these natural values and recreation opportunities. An economic study conducted by ECONorthwest in 2015 found that there were more than 1,230,000 visits to areas within the ECRMP planning area for non-motorized recreation which resulted in $54.3 million in spending to the local economy. This ultimately supported 693 jobs and generated $40.1 million in personal income.
“Public lands in Colorado are important to the lifestyle residents enjoy and to the tourism-based economy that benefits much of the state,” said Nate Porter, owner of Salida Mountain Sports. “Managing these lands in the best way possible will ensure they will be there for future generations.”
A coalition of concerned organizations, small business owners, outdoor recreationists and community leaders have been working for years to ensure that this plan safeguards BLM-managed public lands in the Arkansas River valley for future generations by making sure that Colorado’s unrivaled public lands and waters are properly managed and protected, and have strong science-based climate policies.
